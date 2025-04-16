What Positions Does WVU Football Need to Target in the Spring Portal?
The West Virginia football roster is expected to be capped at 105 players once the NCAA House Settlement passes, and WVU currently has 93 spots accounted for. This will change quickly as they could still lose players to the transfer portal and will begin adding players at a rapid pace.
What positions should Coach Rich Rodriguez be looking to add? I am going to break down what I believe to be the five biggest needs on the roster.
5. Wide Receiver
West Virginia needs both depth and high end players to come into the Wide Receiver room. They return Rodney Gallagher, Preston Fox, Jarel Williams, and Jaden Bray who had a combined 524 yards last season.
They added a nice transfer haul in Cam Vaughn, Jeff Weimer, Oran Singleton, and Cyrus Traugh who all found good success at the group of five and FCS levels. They will likely need to add at least two or three bodies to this room that are able to help immediately.
4. Tight End
Rich Rodriguez does not traditionally throw to Tight Ends often, but they are a crucial part of his run schemes. I have this as a high need due to West Virginia currently having three active tight ends on the roster.
Jacob Barrick, Greg Genross, and Colin McBee are the only players left in the room after West Virginia saw four tight ends go to the transfer portal already. West Virginia will likely add multiple players to this room, looking for both youth and experience.
3. Offensive Line
The offense can not succeed without a successful o-line, and West Virginia has very little experience at this position. Returners Landen Livingston, Nick Krahe, and Xavier Bausley are all expected to compete for a starting job, but have a combined 179 snaps at the Power Four level.
West Virginia has already brought in six transfers with Walter Young Bear, Kimo Makan'eole, Ty Crawford, Will Reed, Robby Martin, and Wyatt Minor. I expect them to be aggressive in adding a couple more who have quality experience.
2. Defensive End/Bandit
Rushing the passer is more important in football now than it has ever been. A great pass rush can completely change the game and ruin the rhythm of the offense. At Defensive End West Virginia returns no experience.
They added the American Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jimmori Robinson through the portal. He figures to be a big piece, but has no depth behind him with Junior College transfer Adam Tomczyk and true freshman Wilnerson Telemaque fighting for second team.
At Bandit, West Virginia returns sophomore Curtis Jones, who has one career defensive snap. They added Wyoming transfer Braden Siders, and Junior College transfers Marshon Oxley and Keenan Eck. I expect West Virginia to look for a high-end player at Bandit and experience depth for Defensive End.
1. Linebacker
The Linebacker position is the most crucial position in Defensive Coordinator and Linebacker Coach Zac Alley's defense. West Virginia returns Reid Carrico, Ben Cutter, and Cade Biser from last year's defense. Those three combined for a total of 539 snaps last year. West Virginia added Chase Wilson and Ashton Woods through the winter portal, but Chase Wilson has never played at the Power Four level, and Ashton Woods has two career defensive snaps. West Virginia will likely be looking to add multiple bodies to this room, with experience being a non-negotiable.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Here We Go Again... Tony Gibson Takes Shot at WVU
Kedrian Johnson Set to Join Best Virginia
Ross Hodge Announces the Signing of DJ Thomas
WVU D-Lineman Comes Out of Retirement, Enters Transfer Portal