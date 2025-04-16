WVU D-Lineman Comes Out of Retirement, Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia defensive lineman Zachariah Keith suffered an undisclosed injury during his true freshman season in 2023, but made his way back onto the practice field by last spring. Unfortunately, Keith experienced a setback during fall camp that led to his decision to medically retire from football.
After spending the last several months rehabbing, Keith feels comfortable enough to lace up his cleats, buckle his chin strap, and hit the field once again. It just won't happen in a Mountaineer uniform.
Tuesday evening, Keith announced on X that he will continue his career and enter the portal.
“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone involved in the Mountaineer football program. Being a part of West Virginia University’s football team has been a meaningful and valuable experience for me both on and off the field.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and continue my academic and athletic journey at another university. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the best step for my growth as both a student-athlete and an individual.
“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities I’ve had to develop here, and I will always carry the lessons I’ve learned at WVU with me.”
Coming out of Douglas County High School in Georgia, Keith chose the Mountaineers over Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee, UCF, Vanderbilt, and several others.
