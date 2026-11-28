The West Virginia University football team’s season ended after the Mountaineers (5-7, 2-7) were thumped, 52-28, by the No. 2 Utah Utes (12-0) Friday night.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on the Mountaineers fourth consecutive to loss to finish the year.

Playing without starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr.

“It's embarrassing how we played, first half especially. Offensively, missed some stuff.

“(sophomore quarterback Scotty (Fox Jr.), he was competing, but we missed some - first play of the game. We had some explosives that were out there, but it wasn't Scotty. It was everybody.

“Then defensively, it's the same thing all year. Our tackling is atrocious. We give up big plays, and it's not even hard. But I told the team, I didn't think anybody laid down, but I said it's my job to fix this, and I'll fix it. I'm going to fix it.”

Timeframe for fixing the issues leading to the team’s second consecutive losing season

"Well, as soon as possible, but I want to make sure I take a couple days. I know there's certain areas that are pretty obvious need fixed, but there's others that maybe everybody doesn't know.

"It's not like I just woke up today. I evaluate everything every day. I've done this long enough that I know what it's supposed to look like, what we're supposed to do, and I will work my tail off till I get that done. And I know what needs to be done. I've got support to get it done, and I'm going to get it fixed."

When Rodriguez knew the team would be without Hawkins against the Utes

“Early in the week. It didn't help us that it was a short week and we're traveling earlier, but I think even if we played tomorrow, he probably wouldn't have been able to go. It just re-aggravated it again. So, it was really painful for him all week. He didn't take any reps that week.”

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“Scotty getting into a rhythm as the game progressed

“Scotty, he can make all the throws. He's a really talented thrower and he’s a competitive runner. I think sometimes maybe you get a little excited and miss some, and in his defense a little bit, this has been the kind of year where, other than what was the second game or something, every game has been either close, so he hadn't gotten—he's gotten quality reps in practice, but not game reps. So, it was like his first meaningful game reps all year.

“It's a hard thing. I thought he's a competitive guy. I'm proud of the way he competed, but we don't give ourselves a chance the way we were playing defense. Simple as that. We don't give ourselves a chance.”

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier’s Heisman candidacy

“I think he's everything that's right about college football. He played at a Group of Five, did well, wanted to prove himself at the higher level, and he's done that. He stayed there, and they've done a great job coaching with him.

“You could tell his teammates love him, and he's a competitive guy. I told him after the game, he's a great player… He deserves all the accolades that he's getting or should be getting.”

How close is the program to competing against some of the top teams in the league?

“We didn't play like we were close. No. But also, offensively, I felt like,’ hey, this is okay.’

“Let me put it this way: I know how to fix it to make it close. That team and one other game where we stunk a couple weeks ago was embarrassing, but outside of that, every other game, it's right there.

"But we got to evaluate everything. We're going to—I know some of the stuff's obvious that needs to get fixed, right? But even on offense, there's some things that we could get a whole lot better at. That's the exciting part. We got to get the pieces there. But you hope everybody comes back, and the retention part of it. It's not like we got everybody under contract for the next couple years that we want. We're going to try to get everybody under contract that we want, but that's the nature of it.

“So, that can't be an excuse for us not to get better. We will be better in a week than we are today. We'll be better in a month, and we'll be better in six months. We'll be better in eight months than we are today. We're better than we were last year, but we're not good enough.”