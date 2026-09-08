When Could JaCorey Thomas Make His WVU Debut? Rich Rod Calls Him a 'Plug-and-Play Guy'

On Monday, former Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas committed to West Virginia , where he will spend his final season of college eligibility this season.

Thomas had played four seasons in four years with the Bulldogs and most recently participated in rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers, but did not sign a contract, which allowed for a possible return to college football.

Last night, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez spoke about the decision to add him and when we could possibly see him on the field for the Mountaineers.

“He was originally part of one of those guys that got a TRO so he could get a fifth year of college football. We were always looking. Our personnel staff is always looking, and his name came up, and our defensive guys liked him. So I called (Georgia head coach) Kirby Smart, who’s a friend of mine, and Kirby had great things to say about him — said he was a great player for him, a great kid, and all that kind of stuff. He got accepted into school and ready to roll. I think he was getting here this afternoon. He’s got to go through an acclimation period, and I think there’s one more court hearing, whatever that is, going on this week sometime, but if all goes well, he should be ready to roll here in two weeks or so.”

Where does he fit? Who does it impact?

A mouthguard flies through the air after Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20) hits Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) to the ground during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. Thomas was called for targeting and ejected from the game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As we mentioned yesterday, WVU had an open roster spot, so they aren't removing someone from the team to make room. And as expected, he will be a movable piece in the back end, considering he has experience playing free safety and nickel.

“We really got three safety positions. We got a free safety, a boundary safety, and a nickel safety. We’ve got some experienced players, but we also have a lot of freshmen behind them," Rodriguez said. "Those freshmen are all going to be good players, but we thought we needed another experienced guy if we could find one that would be kind of a plug-and-play guy, and I think JaCorey fits that mold, so we’ll see how that works out.”

The two players this could directly impact are Matt Sieg and Miles Khatri, depending on where Thomas settles in. Andrew Powdrell got the start at free safety for WVU in the opener against Coastal Carolina, and I would imagine he remains in that role until Thomas gets caught up to speed, assuming that's where he sees the majority of his snaps. Zac Alley played Geimere Latimer in all but four snaps at nickel/sam, with Maliek Hawkins seeing three plays and Khatri getting in on one.

Regardless of where he lines up, it will give the Mountaineers another battle-tested veteran who has played in very meaningful games at the highest level. If he can be available for the Virginia game, that would be a massive deal for WVU.