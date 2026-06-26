Wren Baker Tried to Put a Price Tag on Pat McAfee's Value to WVU

Pat McAfee is never shy about his allegiance to West Virginia. He'll pick them to win every week on ESPN's College GameDay. He'll find a way to bring them up in a College Football Playoff discussion even if there's no chance in hell they make it. He'll sport the Flying WV several times over the course of a month during his wildly popular show that airs on ESPN five days a week. And he'll have coaches, players, and recruits committing to WVU on his show whenever the opportunity arises.

The list of people who have done more for WVU and WVU athletics is pretty short, especially in recent years. Heck, even footed the bill when another donor failed to go through on an NIL payment, which bailed them out of a disastrous situation.

He will do anything and everything to help the Mountaineer be successful, and I'm not sure there is a price tag on the value he brings to WVU, particularly in this new era of college sports. As a matter of fact, WVU athletic director Wren Baker was asked during an interview with Front Office Sports what an invoice from McAfee would look like if he ever sent one for all that he's done.

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Wren Baker says Pat McAfee's value to the university is "way up in seven figures, maybe eight figures."



Baker tells FOS McAfee's media reach delivers "instant brand recognition" every time he shows up for the Mountaineers. pic.twitter.com/bRI77XNRUl — Front Office Sports News (@FOS_News_) June 26, 2026

“I don’t know. It would be way up in the seven figures, maybe eight figures. A couple of years ago, he brought his show here the night before we played Penn State, and then he brought his show here when we made Rich (Rodriguez) the coach. You know, I think anytime he goes anywhere, that’s instant brand recognition and instant brand value. You’re going to have an excitement that’s created. You’re going to have people showing up. The atmosphere is going to be incredible. So yeah, it’s a huge asset for not just our institution, not just our athletic department, but also the state. We’re really grateful for everything that he does.”

The type of PR money can't buy

Jun 5, 2026; Morgantown, WV, USA; ESPN commentator Pat McAfee cheers with West Virginia Mountaineers head football coach Rich Rodriguez during the first inning against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

There isn't another school out there that gets the type of constant attention and eyeballs on a big platform like West Virginia does with Pat McAfee on ESPN. I don't think it's a coincidence that the Mountaineers had some of the most-watched games of the College World Series, either. He pumped them up all week long on his show and even took his crew to Omaha to do a live show from The Blatt, which sits right behind Charles Schwab Field.

Now, just imagine what that attention will do when the Mountaineers start winning a bunch of football games.