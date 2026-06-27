Riley Green Brings Pat McAfee, Rich Rodriguez on Stage During Pittsburgh Concert

We may be in that "slow" time of the year before the ramp-up of the next college football season, but West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is all over the place, making appearances throughout the month of June.

He and former WVU kicker/punter Pat McAfee sat front row at the WVU baseball super regional against Cal Poly, fully engaged, rooting on the Mountaineers, and then followed them out to Omaha a week later. Before the Mountaineers' first game at the College World Series, McAfee hosted his show on ESPN live from The Blatt, where he had Rich Rod on for the entire show and also interviewed former WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey.

The McAfee/Rich Rod duo spent more time together last night in the suburbs of Pittsburgh at the Riley Green concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA. During the show, the country music star brought them both on stage and took a moment to throw back an adult beverage with them.

Surprisingly, there weren't any audible boos in the video shared above despite being in Pitt's backyard. As a matter of fact, there were some folks clapping and cheering when the two came out and when McAfee raised his drink to the crowd and threw it back.

Stuff like this isn't going to make a recruit commit to the WVU football program, obviously, but they do see that their potential future coach can have a good time despite being super hard on them all the time out on the field or in the meeting room.

It's also another example of how important the Pat McAfee relationship is. Don't get me wrong, McAfee was very supportive of the program when Neal Brown was running the ship, and still would be if Wren Baker had gone in another direction a couple of years ago instead of bringing Rich Rod back. But this means a little extra to him because it's his coach and the guy who helped mold him into the person he is today.

McAfee knows how much the football team means to the people of West Virginia, and especially Rich Rodriguez, who has openly admitted he made a mistake in leaving for Michigan nearly two decades ago. He wants that national championship just as badly as Mountaineer fans do, and for Rodriguez to be the guy to bring it home would have a little deeper meaning for McAfee.