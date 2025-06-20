Wren Baker: WVU is 'Close' on a Naming Rights Deal for One of Its Top Facilities
It's been a long time coming, but here soon, one of West Virginia's biggest athletic facilities will have a new name. Well, the goal is for both the WVU Coliseum and Mountaineer Field to have corporate sponsorship, but one step at a time.
WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker recently hinted on 3 Guys Before the Game that one deal could be done sooner rather than later, but refused to reveal which facility.
“We’re shopping one of those, but one of those is close.”
Both venues have held onto their original names, and Baker is well aware that slapping a company's name on it will irk a large portion of the fans who care deeply about tradition.
“I think with Mountaineer Field, we would probably try to encourage somebody to leave Mountaineer in there, so Three Guys Mountaineer Field, something like that. I know that West Virginians get endeared to tradition, but I’ll tell you something else that I have found that West Virginians are pretty endeared to is winning. If it pencils at an amount that makes sense for us to do, we have to look at it even if it slightly adjusts some of the things on tradition."
With the landscape of collegiate athletics changing, driving revenue is more important than it's ever been. While it may not be something fans will fall in love with, it's only being done to help the Mountaineers remain competitive in the financial space.
