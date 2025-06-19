Miles McBride Releases First Children's Book, Deuce: The Champion of Friendship
Miles "Deuc" McBride has always handled things the right way on and off the court, and now, he's giving some advice to younger kids about how to carry themselves through his recently published children's book, "Deuce: A Champion of Friendship."
The 40-page book is now available for purchase on Amazon for $17 and was created for kids ages 7-11. Recently, McBride and his girlfriend, Ana Zortea, welcomed their first child into the world, naming her Ace.
Description of the book on Amazon
Deuce is an inspiring and action-packed story about friendship, courage, and doing what’s right—on and off the court.
Every Saturday, best friends Deuce and Lily play basketball at their local park. But everything changes when they meet Ravi, a shy new kid who’s never felt like he belonged. As a school basketball tournament approaches, Deuce must choose between winning with the popular team or standing up for a new friend who just needs a chance.
With powerful themes of empathy, inclusion, and teamwork, Deuce reminds readers that real champions aren’t just the ones who win games—they’re the ones who lift others up.
Based on the real-life values of NBA player Miles “Deuce” McBride, this story is perfect for readers ages 7–11, young athletes, and any child who's ever felt like an outsider. A heartwarming tribute to friendship, perseverance, and the power of standing together.
