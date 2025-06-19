Mountaineers Now

Miles McBride Releases First Children's Book, Deuce: The Champion of Friendship

The former Mountaineer hoops star has his first book published.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) dribbles up court during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) dribbles up court during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Miles "Deuc" McBride has always handled things the right way on and off the court, and now, he's giving some advice to younger kids about how to carry themselves through his recently published children's book, "Deuce: A Champion of Friendship."

The 40-page book is now available for purchase on Amazon for $17 and was created for kids ages 7-11. Recently, McBride and his girlfriend, Ana Zortea, welcomed their first child into the world, naming her Ace.

Deuce is an inspiring and action-packed story about friendship, courage, and doing what’s right—on and off the court.

Every Saturday, best friends Deuce and Lily play basketball at their local park. But everything changes when they meet Ravi, a shy new kid who’s never felt like he belonged. As a school basketball tournament approaches, Deuce must choose between winning with the popular team or standing up for a new friend who just needs a chance.

With powerful themes of empathy, inclusion, and teamwork, Deuce reminds readers that real champions aren’t just the ones who win games—they’re the ones who lift others up.

Based on the real-life values of NBA player Miles “Deuce” McBride, this story is perfect for readers ages 7–11, young athletes, and any child who's ever felt like an outsider. A heartwarming tribute to friendship, perseverance, and the power of standing together.

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

