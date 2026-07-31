WVU Adds JUCO Transfer Linebacker Destin Achi Ahead of 2026 Season

It's not quite like the wave we saw last year, where West Virginia added a bunch of players after spring ball, but there are a few more faces who are in Morgantown and a few more who will or could be on the way.

On Thursday, the Mountaineers picked up a commitment from junior college linebacker Destin Achi (6'2", 220 lbs) of Southwest Raiders C.C.

"From the first time I visited, I felt welcomed by the coaching staff and the players, and I could tell they genuinely believed in my potential," he told West Virginia On SI. "WVU has always been on my radar, and as I got to know the coaches and learned more about the program, it just felt like the right fit. I really liked the culture, the opportunity to develop, and felt like it was the best place for me."

Achi said that the honesty and dedication to the program that defensive coordinator Zac Alley displayed stood out to him and was something he really respected.

"They haven’t told me exactly where I’ll be playing yet," Achi said. "They mainly emphasized coming in, competing, and earning a role while developing in their system. My role/positions (last year) were a field general, leader of the defense, and captain of the team. That year has helped me develop physically and mentally to get ready for the next level."

With his late arrival, Achi will likely spend the upcoming season as a depth piece/special teamer who could eventually play his way into the rotation depending on how things go. He will have a chance to fight for a more expanded role in 2027 and beyond.

Earlier in the week, WVU removed freshman linebacker Trey McGlothlin from the roster despite enrolling a couple of months ago. The reasons for his departure are unknown at this time, but it's reasonable to consider Achi as his replacement. With Achi now in the fold, West Virginia is up to 11 linebackers. Alley will have several options to work with, but probably has a four- or five-man rotation at the position.

West Virginia's updated linebacker room

R-SR Malachi Hood (6’2”, 228 lbs)

R-SR Tyler Stolsky (6’2”, 232 lbs)

R-SR Troy Fischer (5’11”, 222 lbs)

SR Ben Cutter (6’0”, 228 lbs)

R-JR Jason Hall Jr. (6’1”, 234 lbs)

JR Ashton Woods (6’3”, 228 lbs)

R-SO Isaiah Patterson (6’2”, 235 lbs)

SO Destin Achi (6’2”, 220 lbs)

R-FR Cam Torbor (6’3”, 239 lbs)

FR Cameron Dwyer (6’1”, 216 lbs)

FR Antoine Sharpe Jr. (6’0”, 225 lbs)