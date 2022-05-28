Skip to main content

WVU Alum Named One of College Football's 'Rising Stars' in Coaching

Another Mountaineer rising up the coaching ranks.

Former West Virginia cornerback Brandon Napoleon was recently named to FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars in coaching.

The 28-year-old recently accepted an offer from Sacred Heart to become the team's cornerback's coach after serving one year as a grad assistant at Buffalo.

Napoleon spent two years at WVU before transferring to Northern Iowa. He also made a stop at Georgetown College, an NAIA school in Kentucky before finishing his collegiate career at Kansas Wesleyan. 

Coming out of high school, Napoleon was a highly recruited two-way athlete out of St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey. Napoleon was a dual-threat quarterback and was hoping to earn an opportunity there before making the full-time decision to stay on the defensive side of the ball. In 10 career games, Napoleon recorded three tackles and had a fumble recovery against Texas Tech in 2013. He added depth at corner and played the majority of his snaps on special teams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shortly after finishing up his playing career, Napoleon moved into the coaching profession. He earned his first opportunity at Susquehanna University as the cornerback's coach. Napoleon spent the 2020 season as a graduate assistant at Midwestern State which is located in Wichita Falls, Texas. Prior to accepting the job at Buffalo, Napoleon was set to be the defensive backs coach at Geneva College.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

CSU cornerback Rashad Ajayi signals quiet to his bench after breaking up a pass against CU during the final Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium on Friday Aug. 30, 2019.
Football

OFFICIAL: Rashad Ajayi Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 8.24.31 AM
Recruiting

2022 WVU Target Decommits From Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 11.49.46 AM
Recruiting

Important Summer Dates for WVU Football Recruiting

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia Eliminated from the Big 12 Championship

By Christopher HallMay 26, 2022
USATSI_13523195_168388579_lowres
Football

CB Rashad Ajayi Explains Transfer to West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.25.10 PM
Recruiting

Rodney Gallagher Details Why He Chose West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate with fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

WVU Football Nonconference Schedule Finalized and a Big 12 Thursday Night

By Christopher HallMay 26, 2022
USATSI_17096297_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

The NIL Shop is Changing the Game for WVU Athletes

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022