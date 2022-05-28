WVU Alum Named One of College Football's 'Rising Stars' in Coaching

Former West Virginia cornerback Brandon Napoleon was recently named to FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars in coaching.

The 28-year-old recently accepted an offer from Sacred Heart to become the team's cornerback's coach after serving one year as a grad assistant at Buffalo.

Napoleon spent two years at WVU before transferring to Northern Iowa. He also made a stop at Georgetown College, an NAIA school in Kentucky before finishing his collegiate career at Kansas Wesleyan.

Coming out of high school, Napoleon was a highly recruited two-way athlete out of St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey. Napoleon was a dual-threat quarterback and was hoping to earn an opportunity there before making the full-time decision to stay on the defensive side of the ball. In 10 career games, Napoleon recorded three tackles and had a fumble recovery against Texas Tech in 2013. He added depth at corner and played the majority of his snaps on special teams.

Shortly after finishing up his playing career, Napoleon moved into the coaching profession. He earned his first opportunity at Susquehanna University as the cornerback's coach. Napoleon spent the 2020 season as a graduate assistant at Midwestern State which is located in Wichita Falls, Texas. Prior to accepting the job at Buffalo, Napoleon was set to be the defensive backs coach at Geneva College.

