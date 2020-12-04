What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

After a bye week and an unexpected bye week following the postponement of West Virginia's game vs Oklahoma, the Mountaineers are headed to the plains of Iowa to do battle with the Big 12's top team, Iowa State.

The Cyclones are coming off a 23-20 win in which they came back from ten down to defeat the Texas Longhorns on the road. Running back Breece Hall punched in the go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 to go in the game and the Iowa State defense was able to limit the Longhorns to a long, 58-yard field goal try from Cameron Dicker that missed.

Iowa State has all but locked up a spot in the Big 12 title game, but they will have even bigger things on their mind as they came in at No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Cyclones have proven to be a tough team to beat at Jack Trice Stadium over the years and this year is no different. Iowa State is 4-0 at home in Big 12 Conference play this season with wins over Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas State. The ESPN FPI matchup predictor gives West Virginia just a 34.9% chance to upset the Cyclones and a lot of that has to do with how well they play at home.

