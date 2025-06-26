WVU Football: Dates for Gold Rush, Stripe the Stadium, Homecoming + More Revealed
PRESS RELEASE (via WVU Athletics Communications)
West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday morning the promotional schedule for the upcoming football season.
Note: Coal Rush, True Blue, 1965 Throwback Uniform games will be determined at a later date.
Gold Rush: 8/30 vs. Robert Morris
The annual Gold Rush game will take place against Robert Morris in the 2025 home opener and Coach Rich Rodriguez’s return to Milan Puskar Staidum. The Aug. 30 matchup will be presented by WVU Medicine. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold to the game.
Coca-Cola Family Day
Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
Stripe the Stadium: 9/13 vs. Pitt
Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace, and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game. To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.
Hall of Fame Weekend: 9/27 vs. Utah
WVU Athletics will enshrine the newest members of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class in a ceremony prior to the game against Utah, presented by the West Virginia Lottery, on Saturday, Sept. 27. Induction ceremonies will take place inside the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility and the group will also be recognized inside the stadium during the game.
Homecoming: 10/25 vs. TCU
All alumni and friends are invited to Morgantown on Oct. 25 as the Mountaineers welcome TCU for Homecoming, presented by Diversified Energy.
Military Appreciation/Mountaineer Week: 11/8 vs. Colorado
The 2025 Military Appreciation game will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8, against Colorado, presented by GoMart. The game against the Buffaloes also will round out Mountaineer Week celebrations on campus.
Senior Day: 11/29 vs. Texas Tech
WVU's final home game against the Red Raiders, presented by Trident Freight Solutions, will be Senior Day.
