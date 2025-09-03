Mountaineers Now

WVU Football Depth Chart for Week 2 Road Contest vs. Ohio

New week, same order for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
In this story:

In somewhat expected fashion, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez did not change the order of his depth chart for this week's game at Ohio.

In some ways, I understand it. You didn't really learn much in a 45-3 blowout win against an inferior opponent, and why tip your hand where there are still some "position battles" when you don't necessarily have to? Ohio can get an idea by watching the Robert Morris tape, but it won't do them a ton of good because they rolled in several different lineups and personnel throughout, which won't be the case moving forward.

The only real surprise is that Nicco Marchiol is still not listed by himself as the starter at quarterback. Don't read too much into this. Marchiol will start on Saturday and continue to own that role as long as he operates the offense efficiently. He likely envisions playing multiple guys there, even if it's for a few snaps.

OFFENSE

QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins

RB: Jahiem White, Clay Ash or Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard

WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown, Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Preston Fox

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III, Oran Singleton Jr., Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Chase Woods

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson

FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter Jr.

BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Hammond Russell IV Quick Hits: Evaluating Saturday's Performance and Previews Ohio

Darrian Lewis Quick Hits: Making his Mountaineer Debut and Choosing to Transfer to WVU

Zac Alley Quick Hits: Analyzes the Defense's Performance and Preparing for Ohio

Quick Hits: QB Evaluation, Injury Update, State of the O-Line, Thoughts on Ohio + More

Rich Rod Fires Back at Trap Game Talk Ahead of WVU’s Road Game at Ohio

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football