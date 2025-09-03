WVU Football Depth Chart for Week 2 Road Contest vs. Ohio
In somewhat expected fashion, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez did not change the order of his depth chart for this week's game at Ohio.
In some ways, I understand it. You didn't really learn much in a 45-3 blowout win against an inferior opponent, and why tip your hand where there are still some "position battles" when you don't necessarily have to? Ohio can get an idea by watching the Robert Morris tape, but it won't do them a ton of good because they rolled in several different lineups and personnel throughout, which won't be the case moving forward.
The only real surprise is that Nicco Marchiol is still not listed by himself as the starter at quarterback. Don't read too much into this. Marchiol will start on Saturday and continue to own that role as long as he operates the offense efficiently. He likely envisions playing multiple guys there, even if it's for a few snaps.
OFFENSE
QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
RB: Jahiem White, Clay Ash or Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown, Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Preston Fox
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III, Oran Singleton Jr., Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Chase Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson
FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter Jr.
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
