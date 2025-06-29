WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions with Confidence Ratings
Here in roughly two months, I'll make my final game-by-game predictions for West Virginia's 2025 football season. That prediction should be much more accurate as we get a clearer picture of the QB situation in Morgantown, other position battles, injuries, and how those on WVU's schedule are looking during fall camp.
Today, I'm giving a game-by-game prediction based on confidence in the Mountaineers winning each game, well before we know all the aforementioned questions.
8/30 vs. Robert Morris
Not even going in on this one. It would take a miracle and a half and then some for RMU to win this game.
Confidence rating: 10/10
9/6 at Ohio
This should be a win, but this game is a little concerning to me. Likely coming off a blowout win in the season opener, and the Backyard Brawl waiting on deck. This could be a look-ahead spot, and the Bobcats are a pretty solid football team.
Confidence rating: 7.6/10
9/13 vs. Pitt
Pitt obviously has an advantage in returning experience, but the environment more than makes up for it. WVU's homefield edge will play huge, so as long as the defense doesn't give up big play after big play, I like their chances of improving to 3-0.
Confidence rating: 6.8/10
9/20 at Kansas
Road games are challenging. Yes, even at Kansas. This isn't the same Kansas we're all accustomed to. It's their Big 12 opener and the first conference game in their newly remodeled stadium. This place will be buzzing. Slight edge to the Jayhawks.
Confidence rating: 4.5/10
9/27 vs. Utah
Utah had a disappointing season last year, but they are in line to get back on track with a new offensive coordinator and a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Devon Dampier. This is a coin flip for me.
Confidence rating: 4.9/10
10/3 at BYU
Playing in Provo at night? Yikes. I'm not sold on the Cougars being a Big 12 contender again, but they'll be a top four or five team in the league. Unless they play a near-perfect game, I'd expect WVU to drop this one.
Confidence rating: 2.1/10
10/18 at UCF
The Knights are in for a long, long season. This is the least daunting road game on WVU's schedule, especially given the timing of it. The Bounce House won't be hopping by mid-October. Rich Rod takes this one in a battle of coaches returning to the place they had the most success.
Confidence rating: 6.8/10
10/25 vs. TCU
This could be one of those first-to-40-wins type of games. TCU's offense should be high-powered behind the arm of Josh Hoover, but the Frogs had one of the worst run defenses in the Big 12 a year ago, playing right into the hands of WVU. Another coin flip, but I'll side with the team that can run the ball and control the pace.
Confidence rating: 5.1/10
11/1 at Houston
This will be a good, competitive game between two programs in a rebuild. Obviously, Houston is a year ahead in that process, but they're still behind on getting Power Four capable bodies. WVU should win this game in the trenches as long as they take care of the ball.
Confidence rating: 5.8/10
11/8 vs. Colorado
Not really sure what to expect out of Colorado this season, but the same can be said about West Virginia. Really don't have much else to offer for this one right now, so slight home edge to the Mountaineers.
Confidence rating: 5.6/10
11/15 at Arizona State
ASU is the most complete team in the Big 12 and probably the deepest. To expect WVU to win this game on the road is unfair. Being competitive would be a win in its own right, although it will still be the same disappointing result for the fans.
Confidence rating: 0.7/10
11/29 vs. Texas Tech
This is the year the Red Raiders push through and make it to Dallas. They spent a ton of money landing top-tier talent in the transfer portal on defense, giving them a more balanced roster. Even with this game being at home and being Senior Day, Tech is too talented.
Confidence rating: 2.4/10
