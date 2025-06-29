2026 QB Legend Bey Picks Tennessee Over West Virginia, Three Others
West Virginia already has a commitment from Jyron Hughley, but they were in pursuit of another quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, Legend Bey.
Friday night, Bey (5'11", 175 lbs) of Forney, Texas, chose Tennessee over Duke, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. He also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and several others.
Bey's decision, however, was not impacted by Hughley's commitment. He remained in contact with the WVU coaching staff well after Hughley's decision and told West Virginia On SI that he would be ready to compete.
By going to Tennessee, it appears Bey will be moving to wide receiver, although nothing is set in stone. The Volunteers are recruiting him as an athlete and will put him where they believe he'll perform best. The No. 1 quarterback in the country, Faizon Brandon, is a part of Tennessee's 2026 class, so in all likelihood, Bey will be catching passes from him in the future.
