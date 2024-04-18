WVU Loses D-Lineman to Injury, Others Making Progress in Return to Play
For the most part, West Virginia is in pretty good shape health-wise at the moment and the hope is they can get through the end of spring ball without adding to the list.
Unfortunately, earlier this week they did lose defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. who was expected to be in the rotation this season. Head coach Neal Brown provided and update on his situation along with others who are dealing with some things.
RB CJ Donaldson
“CJ has done everything but take contact. He could play in a game if we had a game. He’s going to be fine.”
WR Graeson Malashevich
“Graeson just had another procedure. He’s had really bad luck with a lower body… it’s kind of nagging. He missed some of the winter, came back practiced early in the spring and just didn’t feel 100% so got a little procedure done. I think he’s about a month out from being able to run on hard ground.”
TE Kole Taylor
“Kole had a operation, upper body. Nothing serious. He’ll be full go in the summer.”
OL Tomas Rimac
“He’s started to do individual. He got released to do invidual at the beginning of last week, but he won’t do any 11-on-11 work.”
DL Asani Redwood
“I think he’s on track. He won’t be back in the spring.”
DL Corey McIntyre Jr.
“McIntyre had a lower body injury on Monday and we’ll know more about that probably later in the week. It didn’t look good though.”
CB TJ Crandall
“He’s been down with a hamstring. It’s nothing serious, but it’s nagging. He’d like to be out there, we’d like him out there.”
CB Jacolby Spells
“That’s going to be right up until the fall, early in the season.”