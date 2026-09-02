WVU Football Makes Three Late Additions to 2026 Roster

Rich Rodriguez recently added three players to the team's official roster. They have been with the team for a bit, but weren't listed on the roster until its most recent update.

“We brought a couple of athletes in," Rodriguez said on Tuesday. "They’re young guys that we think got a chance to play. We still have a spot or two. We had a school tryout, and we still have a spot maybe to bring a guy in of the guys that have tried out. We may do that. We’re kind of waiting to get through this week before we determine that part of it. We’re always on the look for players. Now, we’re not looking at NFL rosters right now or any guys that just got cut.”

LB Destin Achi

Back at the end of July, JUCO linebacker Destin Achi committed to West Virginia. When he officially arrived on campus and actually began participating in practices is unknown, but shortly after he announced his decision to join the program, he told West Virginia On SI what sold him on the opportunity.

"From the first time I visited, I felt welcomed by the coaching staff and the players, and I could tell they genuinely believed in my potential. WVU has always been on my radar, and as I got to know the coaches and learned more about the program, it just felt like the right fit. I really liked the culture, the opportunity to develop, and felt like it was the best place for me."

WVU's linebacker room is pretty deep, so seeing the field this year is unlikely outside of some opportunities on special teams.

S Silas Steffen

Steffen was a two-sport athlete at Morton High School in Illinois, playing basketball in addition to football. He has incredible size at 6'4", 200 lbs, giving Zac Alley a nice project to work with. Arizona State and Purdue also showed interest in him this summer. Perhaps down the line he can play his way into some type of role and maybe at another position as he continues to fill out his frame.

P Mack Flynn

Flynn spent four years at Robert Morris, but never saw any game action. This is a move to give West Virginia some insurance at the position behind Bryan Hansen. This isn't to infuse competition. Hansen is a proven guy and has done it at an extremely high level during his time at Colorado State.