WVU Football Reveals Uniform for Week 2 vs. UT Martin

After wearing an all-white uniform at home for the first time in program history, and just the second time they've donned white jersey at Milan Puskar Stadium, the West Virginia Mountaineers are turning to a more traditional look for this weekend's game against FCS opponent, UT Martin.

Moments ago, the team posted their uniform reveal video with Rasheed Marshall sporting the glossy blue helmet, blue jersey, and gold pants.

This will be the 188th time the Mountaineers have sported this look, which is the most worn uniform set in program history. They have a record of 130-53-4 in this set, last winning against Colorado, 29-22, on November 8th of, 2025. Earlier in the season, West Virginia also wore blue-blue-gold in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt, a game they won in overtime, 31-24.

Opponent history

This will be the first-ever matchup between West Virginia and UT Martin, so since there's nothing to recap, let's talk about how each has fared facing the higher/lower level.

West Virginia vs. FCS teams: The Mountaineers are 26-0 in these games with really only two close calls — 2019 vs. James Madison (20-13), just before they made the jump up to FBS, and back in 2013 against William & Mary (24-17).

UT Martin vs. FBS teams: As you would expect, the Skyhawks haven't had much success in these matchups, winning just twice.

at Ohio — L, 29-3 (2006)

at Southern Miss — L, 35-13 (2007)

at Auburn — L, 37-20 (2008)

at South Florida — L, 56-7 (2008)

at Memphis — L, 41-14 (2009)

at Tennessee — L, 50-0 (2010)

at Mississippi State — L, 55-17 (2011)

at South Alabama — L, 33-30 (2011)

at Memphis — W, 20-17 (2012)

at Northern Illinois — L, 35-7 (2012)

at Boise State — L, 63-14 (2013)

at Kentucky — L, 59-14 (2014)

at Mississippi State — L, 45-16 (2014)

at Ole Miss — L, 76-3 (2015)

at Arkansas — L, 63-28 (2015)

at Cincinnati — L, 28-7 (2016)

at Hawaii — L, 41-36 (2016)

at Georgia State — L, 31-6 (2016)

at Ole Miss — L, 45-23 (2017)

at Missouri — L, 51-14 (2018)

at Middle Tennessee — L, 61-37 (2018)

at Florida — L, 45-0 (2019)

at Kentucky — L, 50-7 (2019)

at Western Kentucky — L, 59-21 (2021)

at Boise State — L, 30-7 (2022)

at Tennessee — L, 65-24 (2022)

at Georgia — L, 48-7 (2023)

at Kansas State — L, 41-6 (2024)

at Kennesaw State — W, 24-13 (2024)

at Oklahoma State — L, 27-7 (2025)

at UTEP — L, 42-17 (2025)

at Missouri State — L, 42-10 (2025)

The Mountaineers and Skyhawks will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and on the Watch ESPN app. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Morgantown and discuss what these first two games tell us about what we can expect next week in Charlotte when the Mountaineers take on the Virginia Cavaliers.