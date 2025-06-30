BREAKING: WVU Football’s Glossy Blue Helmets Are Back and It Feels So Right
Is West Virginia officially back?!?
Moments ago, the football team's social media account announced the return of the glossy blue helmets - something fans have wanted since they went away in 2013.
Whether or not this becomes the new full-time look is unknown at this time, and we're also unaware of the future of the gold and white matte helmets. Regardless, bringing these beauties back is long overdue.
The Mountaineers began turning back the clock last spring when they revealed a brand-new uniform that saw the return of the stripes on the shoulder pads from the early 2000s that Pat White, Steve Slaton, Geno Smith, Tavon Austin, and other stars wore, while also getting the double stripe back on the pants - a nod to the Don Nehlen days.
In December, WVU did the unthinkable and hired Rich Rodriguez to return as the program's head football coach, and not long after, he hired Pat White and Noel Devine to be a part of his coaching staff. With Rich Rod and the guys back at the helm, features of the uniform representing the best era of WVU football, and the return of glossy helmets, nostalgia is everywhere.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking Every WVU Football Position Group Ahead of the 2025 Season
A Sneak Peek at Rich Rodriguez in the New College Football 26 Video Game
Between The Eers: Why the Low Ranking for Nicco Marchiol?
Opponent, Date, and Tip Time Set for Best Virginia's First Round Matchup in TBT