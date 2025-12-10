Former JUCO DL Transfer is One and Done at WVU; Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Tuesday night, West Virginia defensive lineman Adam Tomczyk announced on his X account that he plans to enter the transfer portal next month.

Tomczyk appeared in seven games in his one and only season for the Mountaineers, registering three tackles. The most defensive snaps he logged came in the season-opening win against Robert Morris, where he appeared in 14 plays, making two stops. He also saw limited action against Ohio, Kansas, Utah, BYU, UCF, and Houston.

A year ago at Cerritos College, Tomczyk tallied 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. Before his time at the junior college level, he spent some time at Utah State, where he began his collegiate career but did not sniff the field. He picked the Aggies over Fordham and a few others coming out of high school.

West Virginia's updated defensive line room

Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Corey McIntyre Jr., Jackson Biser, Gabe Ryan, Asani Redwood, Nate Gabriel, Elijah Simmons, Quinton Goins, Brandon Caesar, KJ Gillespie, K.J. Henson, Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, Jaylen Thomas.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings.

