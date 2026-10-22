WVU Football Unveils Uniform Combo for TCU Game

The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting set for just their second true road game of the season and are hoping to have a much better return trip home after they dance with the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon.

Moments ago, the football team's social media account released its weekly video revealing the uniform combo the team will wear this weekend. The Mountaineers will be sporting the white glossy helmet with the blue state and gold Flying WV in the center, with white jerseys and white pants, completing the Stormtrooper look.

This week's threads by the numbers via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 8

Record: 13-19

Total games worn: 32

Win percentage: 41%

Last worn: 2026 vs. Coastal Carolina

To be honest, I'm surprised the Mountaineers have won 13 games in this look. I know the overall winning percentage in them is still pretty bad, but I thought it to be much worse than it actually is. I wouldn't necessarily say this combo is cursed or anything because they typically have worn it for some of their biggest road games over the years. Obviously, this weekend is big in terms of the overall record, but it's not big in that they are matched up with a top team. Perhaps not saving it for Utah later in the year is a good thing, for either this game or that one.

WVU in Fort Worth

We highlighted the series history between these two programs earlier in the week in our "How to Watch" article , but it really is odd how much success West Virginia has had in six trips to Amon G. Carter Stadium, taking a 4-2 record into this weekend's contest. The Mountaineers have won in each of their last three trips to Fort Worth, with the last loss coming in 2017 — you know the ridiculous offensive pass interference call on David Sills V game.

The Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs will get things teed up at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network with Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace, and Jed Drenning on the call.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll recap the action and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.