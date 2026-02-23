WVU Freshman QB Power Rankings Before They Take a Snap

Michael Hawkins Jr. and Scotty Fox Jr. have everyone's attention right now and rightfully so, as that's a battle that will determine who leads the offense this fall. But the Mountaineers did sign three quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class back in December with the hope that one of them turns into something special.

Who has the best chance of being that guy?

My pick: Jyron Hughley (6'2", 180 lbs)

Jyron Hughley

Hughley has that Mountaineer DNA in him, being the nephew of former WVU QB and assistant coach JaJuan Seider. He didn't land in Morgantown solely based on his ties to the program, though. This young man is skilled. Hughley is a true dual-threat quarterback who threw for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 67% of his pass attempts while rushing for 1,528 yards and 19 scores. He did a really good job this past season of throwing the ball over the middle and giving his receivers a chance to make big things happen after the catch. The arm strength is certainly there, but the deep ball is still a work in progress. Of the three incoming freshmen, he has the highest ceiling.

No. 2: Wyatt Brown (6'3", 197 lbs)

Wyatt Brown

Trying to figure out who to list second took me way too long. I believe this is more of a 2A, 2B type of situation, with Brown, the California kid, having the slight edge. Brown is a heck of an athlete who just needs to clean up some things with his mechanics and be more consistent with the easy throws. As a senior, he completed just 56% for his passes for 1,975 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions. He took good care of the football, and it goes beyond the low interception total. When he puts it in the air, he rarely puts the ball in harm's way. He also rushed for 970 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging north of seven yards per carry. Speed isn't top-tier, but he has enough to beat defenders to the edge and uses his physicality to gain extra yardage.

No. 3: John Johnson III (6'0", 180 lbs)

John Johnson | @Hollywood1k__

Much like Brown, Johnson is a long-term project for WVU. I wouldn't even be surprised if he ends up playing another position for the Mountaineers at some point. He was recruited as an athlete, but they're going to start him out at quarterback and see if there's a path for him to grow into a starter over time. The passing game has quite a way to go, but you see glimpses of his arm talent on tape. It's there; he just needs more reps and development. In high school, he was an athlete playing quarterback. Now, the challenge will be if he can become a true QB who can diagnose exotic coverages, understand his protection, and know where to go with the ball. The talent is very intriguing.