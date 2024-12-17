WVU is Locked in for Bowl Game: 'We Came in Together, We’re Going to Finish Together'
There's no secret about it: a 6-6 record is not what anyone inside the West Virginia football program or administration envisioned when the season began, hence the reason for the coaching change made earlier this month.
And with all due respect to the fine folks at the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, it's not a bowl game that necessarily piques the interest of Mountaineer fans, especially when they believed they had a team that could potentially compete for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
That being said, it's not a meaningless game. In fact, far from it.
This is the last time this group, in particular, will play with one another, and they want to go out the right way. They have a great opportunity in front of them against a 10-win team that's ranked in the top 25, and unlike most teams in West Virginia's situation who are going through a coaching change, the team appears to be engaged and locked in on this bowl game. Only a handful of players have entered the transfer portal, and top-tier guys such as left tackle Wyatt Milum are going to play.
“It would mean the world to finish with a winning season," interim head coach Chad Scott said on Tuesday. "We came in together, we’re going to work together, we’re going to finish together. It would mean the world for us. These guys have put in a lot of work. They’ve been very resilient and the things that have happened, they’ve stayed together, stayed connected. Just worked and put a lot of time in together. It would mean the world to us to go out with a W.”
This game is the last chance for players to make their mark before the offseason. It can be the last impression they have on other coaches around the country who may be eyeing them and expecting a move to the portal or perhaps the first impression on new WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and the staff he is currently piecing together. The same can be said for the staff. They want to go out the right way and add to their resume.
Kickoff between West Virginia and Memphis is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Everything Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield Said About West Virginia
Phil Steele Reveals His Best Bet for West Virginia's Bowl Game vs. Memphis
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Continues to Climb, Earns Higher Seed
How Does WVU Replace Josiah Trotter? Here's a Handful of Transfer Linebacker Options