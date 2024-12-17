How Does WVU Replace Josiah Trotter? Here's a Handful of Transfer Linebacker Options
The West Virginia Mountaineers lost a key piece of their defense on Monday as redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter announced his intentions to transfer to Missouri. Trotter was open to returning to WVU, but for whatever reason, things didn't work out, and now WVU has to go dipping into the portal to find some help.
Who are some linebackers that make sense for West Virginia? I've got five for you.
Phil Picciotti - Oklahoma
Picciotti isn't a big-time name in the portal and isn't going to need a big NIL package to land his services. This is a Reid Carrico type of player in that he was a highly recruited kid coming out of high school, went to a blueblood, and hasn't seen much playing time. He does, however, have the talent to be a contributor at the Power Four level, and if WVU were to settle on Zac Alley as its defensive coordinator, that could help land a quality depth piece.
Antarron Turner - Western Carolina
Not all portal offers go public, but to my knowledge, Turner is the only one on this list who has an offer. That was made, however, before Rich Rodriguez getting the job, so it's hard to tell how firm of an offer it is at this point. Turner totaled 35 tackles, three sacks, and two pass breakups this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Jaden Yates - Marshall
In his first season as a starter, Yates put up big numbers. The sophomore registered 115 tackles, two pass breakups, and 0.5 sacks. West Virginia needs to add speed at the linebacker position, and Yates brings that. He's more of a weakside fit than a MIKE, but still, a linebacker that would be a welcomed addition to this defense.
Reginald Hughes - Jacksonville State
Hughes led all of Conference-USA with 4.5 sacks this season to go along with 51 tackles. He is believed to be one of the handful of defensive players that is interested in following Rodriguez to West Virginia. He has other offers on the table, but there is mutual interest.
Everett Roussaw Jr. - UAB
Rodriguez never played UAB, but I'm sure he's seen Roussaw in crossover tape, scouting other teams. He's got great size at 6'2", 235 lbs, and can be slotted at inside linebacker in place of Trotter. He does have some experience rushing off the edge, too, so he's a versatile piece that several teams will get in on. He had 37 tackles and three sacks in 2024.
