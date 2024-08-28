WVU Linebacker Officially Steps Away, Announces Retirement
Earlier this month, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown told reporters that two players would likely be forced to medically retire - offensive lineman turned defensive lineman Maurice Hamilton and linebacker Jairo Faverus.
In wee hours of Wednesday morning, Faverus made his retirement official with a post on Instagram.
Dear Family, Friends and Fans. I come to you with a heavy heart, after battling my 2nd major knee injury I have been advised to put the cleats down due to severe nature of this injury. My future remains unsure, but for now I have decided to step away from the game of football. Therefore I want to take a moment to show my gratitude to all that have supported me along this journey and those who believed in me, I cherish you all deeply and couldn’t have made it here without you. This experience has been nothing shy of everything that I could have dreamed to gain from the game of Football.
Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer,
#33
Faverus came to West Virginia by way of Amsterdam, Netherlands, one of the first handful of international players that Brown and his staff took a chance on. After serving as a depth piece and special teamer, Faverus was in line to see more action on defense before the emergence of redshirt freshman Trey Lathan. Faverus did appear in seven games last season for the Mountaineers before being shut down for the year with the knee injury. During his three years in the program, Faverus recorded nine tackles in 21 games,
