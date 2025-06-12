WVU Just Crushed Hopes for the Backyard Brawl — But There’s One Last Shot
West Virginia's football schedule for the next several years has been mostly filled out, with Wren Baker recently announcing the addition of several games in non-conference play. More importantly, the next three years are now full, meaning unless something falls through with one of the previously scheduled games, the Backyard Brawl will officially take a three-year hiatus.
The future schedule until the next Brawl
2026
9/5 vs. Alabama
9/12 vs. UT Martin
9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)
2027
9/4 at Alabama
9/11 vs. VMI
9/18 vs. Ohio
2028
9/2 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)
9/9 vs. Youngstown State
9/16 vs. Akron
Can the Brawl be played?
Very unlikely. A lot of things would need to happen for it to be played.
Even if the SEC goes to nine conference games and Alabama agrees to axe the home-and-home with WVU, they need Pitt to create a hole in their schedule in 2026. Yes, they still have an opening, but they're already playing two Power Four opponents (UCF, Wisconsin), and adding a third would be incredibly dumb on their part.
Pitt has two games scheduled in 2027, with just one of them against a Power Four opponent (Wisconsin). The Mountaineers could easily replace Alabama with Pitt and have a favorable non-conference schedule, with VMI and Ohio also on the docket.
And finally, in 2028, WVU will square off with Tennessee in Charlotte. That's not a game WVU is interested in canceling, and as a matter of fact, they're excited for those neutral site opportunities in Charlotte, near a big alumni base. The Youngstown State and Akron games were a part of the batch of games recently announced, and while WVU could cancel one to put Pitt on the schedule, it's likely a sign that the two sides don't see the Brawl happening that season.
We may get a Brawl in 2027 if the Alabama series is nixed, but that's no guarantee. Odds are the three-year gap will happen.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Flips UCF Linebacker Commit Antoine Sharp
NCAA Reveals There's 'Positive Momentum' for Substantial Rule Change in Men's Hoops
Dark Days Ahead? ESPN Buries West Virginia in Future Power Ranking
In the Gun Podcast: Backyard Brawl Fever + the Future of College Football