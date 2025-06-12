Mountaineers Now

WVU Just Crushed Hopes for the Backyard Brawl — But There’s One Last Shot

All hope is not lost for the Backyard Brawl...yet.

Schuyler Callihan

Pittsburgh Panthers Kenny Johnson (2) gets tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers Trey Lathan (19) during the second half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023.
Pittsburgh Panthers Kenny Johnson (2) gets tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers Trey Lathan (19) during the second half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023. / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
West Virginia's football schedule for the next several years has been mostly filled out, with Wren Baker recently announcing the addition of several games in non-conference play. More importantly, the next three years are now full, meaning unless something falls through with one of the previously scheduled games, the Backyard Brawl will officially take a three-year hiatus.

The future schedule until the next Brawl

2026

9/5 vs. Alabama

9/12 vs. UT Martin

9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)

2027

9/4 at Alabama

9/11 vs. VMI

9/18 vs. Ohio

2028

9/2 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)

9/9 vs. Youngstown State

9/16 vs. Akron

Can the Brawl be played?

Very unlikely. A lot of things would need to happen for it to be played.

Even if the SEC goes to nine conference games and Alabama agrees to axe the home-and-home with WVU, they need Pitt to create a hole in their schedule in 2026. Yes, they still have an opening, but they're already playing two Power Four opponents (UCF, Wisconsin), and adding a third would be incredibly dumb on their part.

Pitt has two games scheduled in 2027, with just one of them against a Power Four opponent (Wisconsin). The Mountaineers could easily replace Alabama with Pitt and have a favorable non-conference schedule, with VMI and Ohio also on the docket.

And finally, in 2028, WVU will square off with Tennessee in Charlotte. That's not a game WVU is interested in canceling, and as a matter of fact, they're excited for those neutral site opportunities in Charlotte, near a big alumni base. The Youngstown State and Akron games were a part of the batch of games recently announced, and while WVU could cancel one to put Pitt on the schedule, it's likely a sign that the two sides don't see the Brawl happening that season.

We may get a Brawl in 2027 if the Alabama series is nixed, but that's no guarantee. Odds are the three-year gap will happen.

