MAILBAG: QB Platoon, RB2, Robinson's Situation, Gallagher's Role, Concerns + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @PaulMountaineer:
Q: Next week, we face - in my opinion - AS good a QB as any we face in the Big 12 with GG type mobility, and a terrific arm. He's dangerous. There were some holes the RMU QB failed to exploit Saturday. On a Scale of 1-10, how worried should we be about the Parker Navarro?
A: I'd say seven. He's a really talented dual-threat that most will just assume he's not worth worrying about because he's quarterbacking a G6 team. He threw for over 2,000 yards last year and rushed for over 1,000. The good thing for WVU is that they threw the kitchen sink at Rutgers, so Zac Alley will know just about everything about their tendencies and play calls. WVU also kept it pretty vanilla against Robert Morris, which won't be the case this weekend. Navarro will see things he didn't see on tape, and last year, he was turnover-prone at times.
From @rapidfirewv:
Q: How does WVU stack up to the rest of the Big 12 after week one? It appears the conference may be in a down year, as every team that played a good opponent lost.
A: It's really hard to make an assumption after one week, mainly because it's matchup-based. Sure, Colorado lost to Georgia Tech, Cincinnati lost to Nebraska, and Baylor lost to Auburn, but two of those three went how most thought they would, with Colorado and Cincinnati being underdogs. It's like the bowl games. When one conference goes 7-1 in bowls, those fans think they have the best conference in football. It's all based on matchups. We'll get a better read on the conference as a whole, including WVU in the next two-three weeks.
From @isaiahbelcher95:
Q: Who's gonna be the 2nd RB behind White? Or will we continue with backup by committee?
A: I really think it will be by committee, but one will eventually emerge. I loved what Cyncir Bowers did in his brief time in the game, and Clay Ash showed some promising things as well. Tye Edwards will be more of a factor the more practice reps he gets. And Diore Hubbard, assuming he's not banged up, should have a role moving forward. He didn't suit up on Saturday.
From @JordanWVU07:
Q: Any updates on the Robinson situation? Our legal team still looking into it? Assuming we aren't able to confirm he is cleared academically.
A: Nothing yet, as far as I know. We'll have two shots of possibly learning something today with Rich Rod speaking at noon in his presser and then later this evening for his coach's show. WVU has been working with the Big 12 and the NCAA on the matter.
From @steelers_wvu:
Q: It was a great rushing attack, but do you think they will air it out more going forward? Also, why wasn't Gallagher more involved in the offense?
A: I think it will be fairly balanced, with a slight lean to the run game. The duo of Cam Vaughn/Jaden Bray is too talented to run the ball 70% of the time, especially when Jahiem White is the only proven back on the roster. Yes, Tye Edwards has played a lot of ball and has been productive, but he hasn't done it at this level yet. Regarding Gallagher, I wouldn't read too much into it. Vaughn got hot, and Bray was winning his matchups consistently. Moving forward, I'd expect to see RG3 more involved.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Other than penalties and fumbling the ball a few times, did you see anything else that needs to be cleaned up going forward?
A: Offensive line is getting more of a consistent push and getting to the second level much quicker. I'm not saying it's time to hit the panic button yet, though. This o-line group was always going to be a work in progress. Also, the perimeter blocking was good, but it can be much better. There were a few runs that I believe could have popped for bigger gains if the receivers stayed attached to their blocks longer or were able to go hit a guy.
From @kwe_shark:
Q: Nicco looked good. But the other QBs are so athletic. How do you see their playing time for either player going forward by percentage? Ie. Nicco 70. Henderson 15. Fox 15?
A: As long as Marchiol is playing well and not turning the ball over, he'll be the guy moving forward, but I would expect Henderson to carve out a role of some sort. I'll go Marchiol 85%, Henderson 15%, assuming he protects the ball.
From @Engelhard2:
Q: Nicco is an excellent passer, but the RR offense has always been built for the run game first. Do you see Rich platooning quarterbacks?
A: I do. And that's not because I don't believe Nicco can't be the guy full-time. I think it just makes too much sense to play both guys. With as fast as this offense goes and how much Rich likes to run the quarterback, you're going to need a second guy to take a handful of snaps. Marchiol is QB1, but Henderson is too athletic to keep on the bench for the entire season.
From @WVwings:
Q: Your overall performance of the team, 1–10? 10 is perfect.
A: I'll give it a 7.5. The fumbles bring this down big-time, of course. Aside from that and the offensive line not controlling the point of attack consistently, I can't find much to complain about. Pass protection, for the most part, was good. The quarterbacks took care of the ball and delivered good passes, ran the ball well. The backs flashed some things. Receivers got open, caught the ball, and (when they didn't fumble it) racked up yardage after the catch. Special teams was rock solid in coverage and in the return game. And defensively, I can't find anything to be concerned about.
From @MrEd315:
Q: What are you liking and disliking about this team so far?
A: That's a tough question, Ed. I'd like to say give me another week, and I'll let you know, but for now, I'd have to say I like the confidence this group plays with. You can tell a major difference in how this team gets after it compared to last year. These dudes are expecting to make plays. In year's past, it was more of a hope. The only thing I don't like that I thnk is fair to judge is the self-inflicted wounds. Ball security was clearly an issue and all of the pre-snap penalties that were drives killers. Can't have those moving forward.
From @QuolffLord:
Q: Nicco didn’t do anything spectacular this game, but he also didn’t do anything wrong. Do we want a more explosive QB or one that just gets the job done?
A: Don't fix it if it ain't broke, as they say. Yes, it was Robert Morris, but as you noted, he did what he was supposed to. If he's able to do that this week against Ohio and moving forward, you ride with him. If not, we'll see more of a platoon, I'd imagine. Everyone would love to have an explosive quarterback, especially in this offense, but Nicco can do some things with his legs, too. It just may not strike fear into a defense, but it will keep them honest.
From @EverlyDave:
Q: How were the kickoffs? Any touchbacks? How was coverage? I watched the game, but honestly didn’t pay attention to that part of the game.
A: If memory serves me correctly, I believe most of them were fair caught. I think there may have been one or two touchbacks, but mostly fair caught. Coverage was hard to gauge because of it, but I didn't notice anything alarming, which is really what your eyes are watching on those plays.
