WVU OC Chad Scott: 'We're a Real Contender'
It doesn't take an advanced football eye to see that West Virginia is a serious player in this year's Big 12 Conference title chase. They return a ton of talent and most coaches on staff, Neal Brown included, believe this is the most depth they've had on both sides of the ball.
As we highlighted the other day, West Virginia returns almost all of its offensive production, headed by dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott has loved what he's seen in the opening days of fall camp, leading him to believe big things are on the horizon.
“I love their trust in doing the little things right to create some big play. We’re talented, very talented. It’s great to see," Scott said. "At this particular time last year we might have a couple guys just pressing to try to make plays. Right now, they’re trusting their ability to do the little things right to create the big things. The execution has been really good, the mistakes have been minimal, and guys are flying around confidently.
“We’re a real contender. We talk about it all the time that we got to coach these guys to a championship standard because we’re a real contender. We got real talent. Guys are focused, guys believe. We’ve put a lot on those guys and they’ve been able to handle it.”
Scott also mentioned how they put a ton of stuff on the guys during the spring and summer so that they could hit the ground running (no pun intended) when fall camp opened. When you have that much experience returning, you're able to put more on their plate and get ahead of schedule.
