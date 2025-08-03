Between The Eers: Is It Time for WVU to Take Action?
Four practices are in the rearview mirror for West Virginia, meaning four opportunities to get reps, learn, and improve have been wasted for running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington.
The NCAA has had all summer to make a ruling on their eligibility for the 2025 season, yet here we are, almost a week into fall camp, without answers. WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez spoke on the matter following Saturday's practice.
"It seems like all the guys that decisions have been made in the last few weeks, it’s been whatever court they went to or something. A lot of that is obviously out of the players' hands and our hands and all that kind of stuff. But we've got to have a plan. A plan, if it's good, and I hope it's all good, and they can play. And if they can't play, does that mean we got to somehow find another guy or get somebody else ready? We can't put our heads in the sand. We've got to be ready for either outcome."
As the season continues to get closer and closer, WVU may have no choice but to take these four eligibility cases to court to get an answer. They need to know as soon as possible, so they know what they need to do in case some or all are deemed ineligible. They can't afford to sit around and hope the NCAA gets itself together and makes a ruling in the coming days.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss how the delay on a ruling impacts every inch of the roster.
