Transfers and Growth Fuel Early Buzz Around West Virginia's Defensive Line
One of the few positions on the West Virginia roster in 2025 that has more than a handful of returning players is the defensive line. Edward Vesterinen is the only one among the group who has starting experience, but still, there are guys who have suited up and produced for the Mountaineers, to varying degrees.
In the second transfer portal window, WVU added Elijah Simmons (Garden City CC), Eddie Kelly Jr.(Missouri), and Devin Grant (Incarnate Word), while high school additions Taylor Brown, Wilnerson Telemaque, and Carter Zuliani have also joined the mix.
State of the d-line group
“We’re athletic. It looks like we’ve got some pretty good competition with the guys that we’ve added since the spring," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said Saturday when asked about the d-line room. "Pretty active group. Eddie V(esterinen) has played a little bit, Ham(mond Russell), Nate (Gabriel). Some of the other guys have played at other places, so I think our competition is so much better than it was three or four months ago.”
Corey McIntyre Jr. is another one who could contribute now that he's healthy from a knee injury that cost him much of the 2024 campaign. Back in 2023, he appeared in three games as a true freshman and made one tackle.
Help on the way?
Obviously, the biggest piece of this group is UTSA transfer Jimmori Robinson, who is having to do individual work off to the side while he awaits a ruling from the NCAA on his eligibility. If, for whatever reason, he is deemed ineligible, the Mountaineers will have to find a way to make up for his production as a pass rusher. Last season with the Roadrunners, he collected 10 sacks and was named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Vesterinen, Russell IV, and Kelly Jr. have combined for 10.5 sacks in their careers.
Even without Robinson, Rodriguez appears to be pretty happy with where the group is overall. It also helps to know that you have a guy like Zac Alley as your defensive coordinator — someone who has always found unique ways to get after the quarterback.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: Is It Time for WVU to Take Action?
Rich Rodriguez Explains What Will Decide WVU’s Starting Quarterback Battle
Preseason Bowl Projections Have West Virginia Watching From Home
Four WVU Transfers Still Waiting on NCAA While Camp Reps Slip Away
WVU Could Add More Running Backs as Depth Takes a Hit Early in Fall Camp