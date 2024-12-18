WVU Players Sport "Neal Breezy" T-Shirts in Pregame of Frisco Bowl
The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting ready to play their first game without Neal Brown as the lead man of the football program since 2019 as they take on the Memphis Tigers in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.
As the team headed to the field for pregame warmups, several players came out wearing the "Neal Breezy" t-shirts that were created by linebacker Trey Lathan in the offseason.
Some may take this as a shot at the newly hired Rich Rodriguez, who is on-site for the game, but that's not the sentiment whatsoever. Coach Brown had a great relationship with his players and coaching staff, and this is their way of showing respect in what is the final game of their tenure together, although Brown is no longer in charge.
West Virginia and Memphis will kick things off at 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.
