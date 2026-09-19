WVU Receiver Prince Strachan Dressed Ahead Virginia Matchup

West Virginia University receiver Prince Strahan is dressed for tonight’s contest against the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC) Saturday night.

After recovering from an ankle injury, he suffered last year at USC, Strachan injured his shoulder in the Gold-Blue Spring Festival in April and has been on the road to recovery since.

The redshirt junior has missed the first two games of the season and is expected to add an additional playmaker on the outside. With Jaden Bray and DJ Epps already finding their footing, he will likely open the passing lanes for dynamic junior quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.

West Virginia has not shown a daunting passing attack through the first two contests this season, showcasing a strong ground game, the speed and size Strachan showcases will need to be utilized as the season progresses and a run to the Big 12 Championship.

Prince Strachan Prior to WVU

Strachan appeared in one game last season for USC, recording one reception for 25 yards in the season opener against Missouri State before moving down the depth chart in a talented receiver room following the injury.

Prior to USC, Strachan played two seasons at Boise State. As a sophomore he caught 25 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown. He posted a season-high four receptions for 58 yards against Utah State and matched that reception total against San Diego State and in the Fiesta Bowl versus Penn State.

As a freshman, he totaled 12 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a career-best 128 receiving yards on three catches against New Mexico.

Strachan’s path to college football is unique. He grew up in The Bahamas and did not begin playing football until 2019 after moving to the United States. He played his high school football at John Carroll High School in Florida, where he quickly emerged as a dynamic playmaker despite his late introduction to the sport.

As a junior, Strachan led his team with 33 receptions for 633 yards, averaging 18.6 yards per catch. He took another step forward as a senior, hauling in 34 receptions for 773 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 22.7 yards per reception. His standout final prep season earned him All–Treasure Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors and first-team all-league recognition.

West Virginia and Virginia will kickoff at approximately 7:30 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on ACC Network.