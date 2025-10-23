WVU Releases Coal Rush Uniform Video with Local Miners
For just the second time in program history, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be wearing all black uniforms, paying homage to the state's coal mining industry and all of the hard-working folks who risk their lives every day doing a very difficult job underneath the Earth's surface.
Moments ago, the WVU football team's social media account tweeted out its weekly mini hype video, showcasing the uniforms.
West Virginia lost its first-ever Coal Rush game last season to No. 11 Iowa State, 28-16. The Mountaineers struck first, but a 14-point second quarter and 14-point fourth quarter allowed the Cyclones to hold onto their then-perfect record.
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez talked about the significance of this game and how much this hits home for him, given that he was surrounded by coal miners growing up.
"I don't know when it started, but it's a great idea. The coal mining industry in the state of West Virginia is part of the fabric of who we are and what the state is all about. I grew up in Grant Town, which is a coal mining community. My grandfather was a coal miner when he came from overseas, and my dad was a coal miner. My brother worked in the coal mines. Half the kids I went to high school with would go work in the coal mines. I have so much pride for the people that worked in that industry. To me, like when any of our players or me start feeling like oh, this is hard... It's not nearly as hard as going way underground and crawling through there and scraping coal out for a living. That's a hard job. This stuff is not that hard."
West Virginia and TCU are slated to tee the ball up at approximately 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Immediately following the game, be sure to tune in to the Mountaineer Postgame Show, which you can view here on our website or on our YouTube page at West Virginia On SI. Former Mountaineer running back Eugene Napoleon and I will break down what went right, what went wrong, and everything in between.
