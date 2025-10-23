Mountaineers Now

WVU in the NBA: Miles McBride Off to Red-Hot Start, Javon Small Makes Debut

A look around at how the former Mountaineers performed in the NBA on opening night.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
Basketball is just around the corner in Morgantown as West Virginia will host Wheeling in an exhibition game this Sunday evening at 4 p.m. ET. A few former Mountaineers, however, have already begun their 2025-26 seasons in the NBA, so let's take a look around the league to see how each WVU alum did in their first game of the year.

Miles McBride

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite the coaching change in New York, Miles McBride continues to be a key piece off the bench for the Knicks. It's only one game, but it's really a continuation of what he was able to do last year, helping the Knicks make a deep run in the playoffs. In his season debut, Deuce hit 4/7 shots from the floor, including a 4/6 performance from three-point range, while adding on two rebounds, an assist, and one steal in New York's 119-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Javon Small

Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Small made his official NBA debut with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, and while he was unable to record his first points in the Association, he did log 17 minutes off the bench, serving as the primary backup to Ja Morant. He did, however, notch three assists and a block in the 128-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Small clearly has the trust from the front office, considering Ty Jerome was the only veteran addition to the backcourt this season. He also has the trust of the coaching staff, being the first guy to replace the injured Jerome in the backup point guard spot.

Jevon Carter

David Banks-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) makes a three point basket over against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Jevon Carter surprisingly decided to pick up the player option on his contract to remain with the Chicago Bulls despite averaging just 8.9 minutes per game across 36 games a year ago. It is his hometown team, so I do understand that side of it, but I figured he would try to go somewhere that could offer more of a role. In Chicago's opener, Jevon did not play.

