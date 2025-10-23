Is West Virginia's Starting QB for 2026 Already on the Roster?
It's been a long, long year for Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers. They've dealt with a long list of injuries, and because of it, they've been unable to find an identity or rhythm on the offensive side of the ball.
So far, five different quarterbacks have played games, four of which have started. By season's end, I wouldn't be shocked if that number reached five and Max Brown got an opportunity to show what he can do in the starting role.
But here recently, it's been the two young pups who have taken the majority of the reps — Khalil Wilkins and Scotty Fox. Both have had flashes of good play, but it's not been consistent enough, and much of the blame can be placed at the feet of those protecting them (well, trying to) up front. The offensive line has been abysmal all season long, and until changes are made or a light bulb finally clicks, you'll continue to see the same results.
With this season going nowhere, everyone's mind, including my own, has begun thinking about what's to come. Who can West Virginia land in high school recruiting? Who comes back? Who transfers out? Who can they get in the transfer portal? Who develops into a key piece? And so on.
The o-line will be overhauled, of course, but what about the quarterback position? Is the starter for 2026 already on the roster?
Unless they hit the portal, Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox, and Max Brown are slated to return. Nicco Marchiol is reportedly set to enter the portal, but that won't become official until the end of the season.
Beyond what's already on the roster, WVU will have Jyron Hughley and Wyatt Brown coming in from the high school ranks. I wouldn't put it past Rich Rod to give the job to a true freshman, but it's highly unlikely.
Assuming all three return and the two commits sign, that gives WVU a pretty healthy room of five options, but I'm not sure that's all they will enter spring ball with. Wilkins has some room to grow as a passer, and Fox just needs the game to slow down for him. Ideally, he'd return next season, be okay with taking his redshirt, then so he can properly develop and learn from a veteran before having a chance to take over as the starter in 2027.
Unfortunately, by doing that, you run the risk of him transferring so he can continue playing. Either way, I have a hard time seeing Fox or Wilkins, for that matter, being ready to take this team to a bowl game next year, even with an improved supporting cast. They need to continue to develop, and if they buy into that and have the patience (not guaranteed), WVU can go out and get a fourth or fifth-year senior who can serve as a one-starter and a bridge to buy the young pups some time.
To be honest, there's no way Rodriguez enters next season with the same crop of quarterbacks plus the two incoming freshmen. He's going to go out and get somebody, and heck, maybe even two guys. The question is, will it be a proven starter or a younger player who's looking for a better fit?
