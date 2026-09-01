WVU Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Matchup vs. Coastal Carolina
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Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez finally put out the first depth chart of the 2026 season, and as expected, there are a bunch of ORs all over this thing.
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis, Landon Drumm
WR (SL) DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Bomar-Weaver
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa
RG: Bubba Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell OR Darius Wiley, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack
NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson
WILL: Cam Torbor OR Ashton Woods
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson
N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
Earlier today, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters during his press conference that there would be a bunch of ORs listed when the depth chart came out and that it's not necessarily a bad thing. He feels a lot better about this team's depth than a year ago and believes he has multiple guys that he can win with at every position.
“I think mostly for us, it’s in a good way. If you have an OR because you’re not sure either one of them are ready to do that, that makes that not so good. Most of our ORs, probably all of them, are because we feel good about multiple guys at those positions. I think we’re a deeper team for sure than we were a year ago.”
We will have more on the depth chart soon, and which battles could be settled before the end of the week, so stay tuned.
West Virginia and Coastal Carolina will kick things off at 12 p.m. ET on TNT.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_