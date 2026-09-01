WVU Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Matchup vs. Coastal Carolina

Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez finally put out the first depth chart of the 2026 season, and as expected, there are a bunch of ORs all over this thing.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis, Landon Drumm

WR (SL) DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Bomar-Weaver

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa

RG: Bubba Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell OR Darius Wiley, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack

NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson

WILL: Cam Torbor OR Ashton Woods

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson

N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

Earlier today, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters during his press conference that there would be a bunch of ORs listed when the depth chart came out and that it's not necessarily a bad thing. He feels a lot better about this team's depth than a year ago and believes he has multiple guys that he can win with at every position.

“I think mostly for us, it’s in a good way. If you have an OR because you’re not sure either one of them are ready to do that, that makes that not so good. Most of our ORs, probably all of them, are because we feel good about multiple guys at those positions. I think we’re a deeper team for sure than we were a year ago.”

We will have more on the depth chart soon, and which battles could be settled before the end of the week, so stay tuned.

West Virginia and Coastal Carolina will kick things off at 12 p.m. ET on TNT.