WVU Running Back Jahiem White Named to Exclusive College Football List
The West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White scared the fan base in the offseason. Many thought he was going to transfer, but huge news ended up arriving for the Mountaineer faithful. White decided he would not be entering the transfer portal and would stay put in Morgantown for the 2025 college football season.
On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus proudly announced that White has earned a coveted spot on their esteemed All-Big 12 offense team. This recognition places White alongside the elite players in the Big 12, highlighting his exceptional skills and contributions to the game.
When White got to Morgantown in his freshman season, he wasted no time showing the fan base his skills. White showed his potential and his burst on every run. It quickly became clear that White could turn into a very special back. Now it sounds like many pundits expect the 2025 season to be that breakthrough year for him.
The 2024 season for White was interesting. He showed his potential again, carrying the football 149 times for 845 rushing yards. White found the end zone seven times as well. Any bit of the offensive success was largely thanks to what White brought to it.
That 2023 season was when the Mountaineer faithful really got to know White. He carried the football 109 times and was the leading rusher with 842 yards and four touchdowns.
As he prepares for the 2025 season, White is likely setting ambitious goals for himself, aiming not only to exceed his rushing yard and touchdown totals from both prior years but also to further elevate his game through improved techniques and enhanced physical conditioning.
With Rich Rodriguez coming back to Morgantown. There is a new sense of hope that this running game can return to glory. To do that, of course, White will have to be box office special. In the 2024 season, White was tasked with splitting the backfield with another elite running back in CJ Donaldson. The good news for White is that Donaldson left to join the Ohio State Buckeyes after the 2024 season. Now, White is expected to carry the weight of this Rodriguez rushing attack.
With all the preseason hype surrounding the talented running back. All eyes will now be on White as he enters a pivotal year in his college football playing career.
