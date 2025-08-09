Mountaineers Now

Celtics Bet Big on Joe Mazzulla with Extension After Title and Historic Start

Boston strikes a deal to keep Mazzulla on the sidelines.

Schuyler Callihan

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
After a tremendous first three seasons calling the shots for the Boston Celtics, former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla has received a multi-year contract extension to remain the franchise's head coach.

So far, he's compiled a record of 182-64, giving him a winning percentage of .740, which is the best mark in the history of the NBA. Although it's a small sample size, Mazzulla has proved that he can steer the ship for one of the league's most accomplished organizations, winning a title in his second year on the job.

“This is truly a blessing,” said Mazzulla in a press release. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens stated. “He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach – including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”

The 2025-26 season will certainly be his most challenging as he'll be without star player Jayson Tatum, who suffered a torn Achilles during the team's playoff run. He's not officially ruled out for all of next season, but is expected to miss a good chunk of it. With his absence and the Celtics moving off of key role players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and others in an attempt to get under the luxury tax.

If the Celtics win in 2025-26, they'll need Jaylen Brown to go off and for Joe Mazzulla to push all of the right buttons.

