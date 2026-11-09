WVU's Future Got a Whole Lot Brighter After TaRon Francis' Breakout Game

It's a one-game sample size, but West Virginia redshirt freshman wide receiver TaRon Francis showed this past weekend against Texas Tech that he can be a big part of this offense in the future, as well as the final three games of the season.

The LSU transfer had no catches as a Mountaineer coming into the game and ended up leading the team with 169 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

“Yeah, he’s slowly learning, he’s been working really hard in practice, and he’s making the most of his opportunity," Rodriguez said briefly at the end of his postgame press conference on Saturday.

What does the future look like for Francis at WVU?

West Virginia University receiver Taron Francis | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

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I think there's a very real chance that Francis could develop into a starter opposite of Prince Strachan next season, assuming he continues to develop and get comfortable in the system. Then again, we don't want to overreact to one three-catch outing, albeit a very good one, and assume he is going to be a superstar.

This is the type of performance that he needed, and quite frankly, one that West Virginia needed because it shows the staff they have something there with a young receiver. Beyond Strachan, there aren't many proven commodities at the wide receiver position for the Mountaineers, at least among those who have eligibility remaining beyond 2026.

Obviously, West Virginia is going to add talent there through the transfer portal this offseason, but it's always nice to know you have another playmaker who has been in the program for a year, isn't starting from scratch, and has some chemistry with the quarterback.

Francis has the build and look of a future NFL receiver. He's 6'1", 216 pounds, and can move as well as anyone while also being able to play through physicality. There's no doubt in my mind that with more opportunities, which he will get, he will become another key building block for the Mountaineers.

Remember how, at this time last year, that's what WVU was hoping would pop up in what felt like a lost season? Someone or a handful of players to emerge and show that they can contribute to turning this program around? Francis is one of those guys for this year's team, looking into the future. With three, possibly four games left, it will be interesting to see who joins him.

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