WVU's Roster is Made Up of Players From 32 States and Four Countries

I always find it interesting how West Virginia puts together its roster on a yearly basis, and not just the divide of high school talent, JUCO products, or transfers, but also where those players are from.

Pipelines used to be a big deal 8-10 years ago and even more so the further back you go. Now, much of the conversation is centered around how much a player can potentially earn and whether or not they can see the field right away.

Because WVU rarely produces Division I, Power Four talent, the Mountaineers have to go outside of the state. Now, there are 12 West Virginia natives on the 2026 roster, but many of them are essentially walk-ons/scout teamers. Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey used to be recruiting hotbeds for WVU, and while there is still some representation from those areas, there are a few states that have produced more Mountaineers than you would think. Texas, for example, has the third-most with 13. Louisiana is going to become a key part of the recruiting recipe in future years, and the staff already has four Louisianans on the roster.

West Virginia's 115 players come from 32 different states and four countries, including the U.S., of course.

The full roster breakdown

WVU Athletics Communications

Florida (13 players): CB Da’Mun Allen, CB Jayden Bell, RB Andre Devine, LB Cam Dwyer, DL Nate Gabriel, QB Jyron Hughley, DL Corey McIntyre Jr., LB Antoine Sharp Jr., CB Vincent Smith, WR Prince Strachan, DL Wilnerson Telemaque, OL Devin Vass, S Kamari Wilson

West Virginia (12 players): QB Max Anderson, TE Xavier Anderson, OL Trevor Bigelow, K Nate Flower, OL Andreas Hunter, OL Raymond Kovalesky, WR Brad Mossor, CB Keyshawn Robinson, DL Gabe Ryan, WR Malachi Thompson, WR Cyrus Traugh, TE Carter Zuliani

Texas (10 players): OL Josh Aisosa, RB Martavious Boswell, RB Cam Cook, S Rickey Giles, P Bryan Hansen, QB Michael Hawkins Jr., N/S Maliek Hawkins, DL Will LeBlanc, N/S Andrew Powdrell, S Kameron Reddic

Georgia (9 players): CB Chams Diagne, DL Zeke Durham-Campbell, OL Amare Grayson, EDGE Harper Holloman, RB Amari Latimer, N/S Geimere Latimer II, S Tim Roberson, CB Nick Taylor, LB Ashton Woods

Pennsylvania (8 players): OL Kevin Brown, S Shane Cornali, CB Simaj Hill, OL Nick Krahe, DL Yendor Mack, K Peter Notaro, CB Jaire Rawlison, S Matt Sieg

Alabama (7 players): WR DJ Epps, OL Cam Griffin, N/S Miles Khatri, DL Cam Mallory, CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., LB Cam Torbor, WR Kedrick Triplett

Ohio (6 players): CB Makhi Boone, DL Brandon Caesar, QB Scotty Fox Jr., TE Sam Hamilton, DL Carter Kessler, LS Kaden Seller

Maryland (5 players): S Alex Adebayo, TE Cam Ball, DL Taylor Brown, OL Lamarcus Dillard, DL KJ Henson

Louisiana (4 players): S Jacob Bradford, WR TaRon Francis, QB John Johnson III, S Greg Wilfred

Massachusetts (3 players): EDGE David Afogho, LB Jason Hall Jr., WR Charlie Hanafin

North Carolina (3 players): OL Carsten Casady, LB Ben Cutter, S Da’Mare Williams

Oklahoma (3 players): WR Jaden Bray, QB Max Brown, N/S Emory Snyder

South Carolina (3 players): CB ChaMarryus Bomar, TE Josh Sapp, WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar

Tennessee (3 players): OL Camden Goforth, RB Chris Talley, DL Jaylen Thomas

Virginia (3 players): N/S Jayden Ballard, LB Troy Fischer, OL Aidan Woods

Arizona (2 players): FB Kayden Luke, WR Robert Oliver

Illinois (2 players): LB Malachi Hood, LS Macguire Moss

Indiana (2 players): OL Landen Livingston, OL Jonas Muya

Mississippi (2 players): RB Lawrence Autry, WR Keon Hutchins

New Jersey (2 players): OL Rhett Morris, TE Ryan Ward

Washington (2 players): OL Malik Agbo, LB Isaiah Patterson

Alaska (1 player): WR Landon Drumm

California (1 player): QB Wyatt Walker Brown

Connecticut (1 player): WR John Neider

Kentucky (1 player): DL Darius Wiley

Michigan (1 player): LB Tyler Stolsky

Minnesota (1 player): TE Kade Bush

Nebraska (1 player): OL Deshawn Woods

Nevada (1 player): EDGE Jeremiah Johnson

New York (1 player): RB Darius Morant

Oregon (1 player): DL Noah Tishendorf

Wisconsin (1 player): OL Wes King

International

Canada (1): DL Emerson Joy

England (1): EDGE Tobi Haastrup

Ireland (1): K Jack Cassidy