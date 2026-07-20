WVU's Roster is Made Up of Players From 32 States and Four Countries
In this story:
I always find it interesting how West Virginia puts together its roster on a yearly basis, and not just the divide of high school talent, JUCO products, or transfers, but also where those players are from.
Pipelines used to be a big deal 8-10 years ago and even more so the further back you go. Now, much of the conversation is centered around how much a player can potentially earn and whether or not they can see the field right away.
Because WVU rarely produces Division I, Power Four talent, the Mountaineers have to go outside of the state. Now, there are 12 West Virginia natives on the 2026 roster, but many of them are essentially walk-ons/scout teamers. Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey used to be recruiting hotbeds for WVU, and while there is still some representation from those areas, there are a few states that have produced more Mountaineers than you would think. Texas, for example, has the third-most with 13. Louisiana is going to become a key part of the recruiting recipe in future years, and the staff already has four Louisianans on the roster.
West Virginia's 115 players come from 32 different states and four countries, including the U.S., of course.
The full roster breakdown
Florida (13 players): CB Da’Mun Allen, CB Jayden Bell, RB Andre Devine, LB Cam Dwyer, DL Nate Gabriel, QB Jyron Hughley, DL Corey McIntyre Jr., LB Antoine Sharp Jr., CB Vincent Smith, WR Prince Strachan, DL Wilnerson Telemaque, OL Devin Vass, S Kamari Wilson
West Virginia (12 players): QB Max Anderson, TE Xavier Anderson, OL Trevor Bigelow, K Nate Flower, OL Andreas Hunter, OL Raymond Kovalesky, WR Brad Mossor, CB Keyshawn Robinson, DL Gabe Ryan, WR Malachi Thompson, WR Cyrus Traugh, TE Carter Zuliani
Texas (10 players): OL Josh Aisosa, RB Martavious Boswell, RB Cam Cook, S Rickey Giles, P Bryan Hansen, QB Michael Hawkins Jr., N/S Maliek Hawkins, DL Will LeBlanc, N/S Andrew Powdrell, S Kameron Reddic
Georgia (9 players): CB Chams Diagne, DL Zeke Durham-Campbell, OL Amare Grayson, EDGE Harper Holloman, RB Amari Latimer, N/S Geimere Latimer II, S Tim Roberson, CB Nick Taylor, LB Ashton Woods
Pennsylvania (8 players): OL Kevin Brown, S Shane Cornali, CB Simaj Hill, OL Nick Krahe, DL Yendor Mack, K Peter Notaro, CB Jaire Rawlison, S Matt Sieg
Alabama (7 players): WR DJ Epps, OL Cam Griffin, N/S Miles Khatri, DL Cam Mallory, CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., LB Cam Torbor, WR Kedrick Triplett
Ohio (6 players): CB Makhi Boone, DL Brandon Caesar, QB Scotty Fox Jr., TE Sam Hamilton, DL Carter Kessler, LS Kaden Seller
Maryland (5 players): S Alex Adebayo, TE Cam Ball, DL Taylor Brown, OL Lamarcus Dillard, DL KJ Henson
Louisiana (4 players): S Jacob Bradford, WR TaRon Francis, QB John Johnson III, S Greg Wilfred
Massachusetts (3 players): EDGE David Afogho, LB Jason Hall Jr., WR Charlie Hanafin
North Carolina (3 players): OL Carsten Casady, LB Ben Cutter, S Da’Mare Williams
Oklahoma (3 players): WR Jaden Bray, QB Max Brown, N/S Emory Snyder
South Carolina (3 players): CB ChaMarryus Bomar, TE Josh Sapp, WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar
Tennessee (3 players): OL Camden Goforth, RB Chris Talley, DL Jaylen Thomas
Virginia (3 players): N/S Jayden Ballard, LB Troy Fischer, OL Aidan Woods
Arizona (2 players): FB Kayden Luke, WR Robert Oliver
Illinois (2 players): LB Malachi Hood, LS Macguire Moss
Indiana (2 players): OL Landen Livingston, OL Jonas Muya
Mississippi (2 players): RB Lawrence Autry, WR Keon Hutchins
New Jersey (2 players): OL Rhett Morris, TE Ryan Ward
Washington (2 players): OL Malik Agbo, LB Isaiah Patterson
Alaska (1 player): WR Landon Drumm
California (1 player): QB Wyatt Walker Brown
Connecticut (1 player): WR John Neider
Kentucky (1 player): DL Darius Wiley
Michigan (1 player): LB Tyler Stolsky
Minnesota (1 player): TE Kade Bush
Nebraska (1 player): OL Deshawn Woods
Nevada (1 player): EDGE Jeremiah Johnson
New York (1 player): RB Darius Morant
Oregon (1 player): DL Noah Tishendorf
Wisconsin (1 player): OL Wes King
International
Canada (1): DL Emerson Joy
England (1): EDGE Tobi Haastrup
Ireland (1): K Jack Cassidy
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_