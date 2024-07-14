WVU's Sophomore Sleepers: Three Guys You Need to Keep an Eye On
Earlier this month, we highlighted a few candidates on West Virginia'sroster who could become freshman phenoms this fall. Today, we take a quick glance at three sophomore sleepers. Three players who are in their second year of college ball and are not quite established as starters/role players, but can turn some heads this fall.
Redshirt sophomores are not eligible for this exercise and neither are those who have already garnered some attention such as Jahiem White, Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III, Ben Cutter, and so on.
1. OL Nick Krahe
Offensive tackle Johnny Williams IV is a name to watch too, but I don't see Wyatt Milum coming off the field very often and the Mountaineers have two options at right tackle with Nick Malone and Xavier Bausley. Krahe, on the other hand, is someone who I believe will see a decent amount of playing time at right guard behind Ja'Quay Hubbard and maybe a little at left guard behind Tomas Rimac. Matt Moore has raved about Krahe's development in both the weight room and on the practice field. He's a future starter and will be in the rotation this fall.
2. CB TJ Crandall
The Colorado State transfer comes to WVU with experience, starting five games for the Rams as a true freshman. He tallied 19 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception in ten total games. He'll be slotted as a backup this fall, but will be in the mix for a starting spot in the fall of 2025. Even in a more limited role, you'll still see him on the field quite a bit, especially the deeper we get into the season.
3. S Josiah Jackson
I wasn't quite sure how the Mountaineers would go about the division of labor at the three safety positions, but I did not expect Jackson to be pegged as the starting CAT safety in the team's preseason depth chart. I figured they would find a way to start Aubrey Burks, Anthony Wilson, and Jaheem Joseph and that's not a knock on Jackson whatsoever. The others just have more experience. But that being said, Jackson brings a lot to the table. His length and closing speed make for tight windows for the ball to be placed in to.
