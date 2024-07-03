Who Will Be West Virginia's Freshman Phenom in 2024?
Neal Brow and his staff have done a great job accelerating the development of players in their first six years at the helm.
Each year since 2020, the Mountaineers have had a freshman phenom - Zach Frazier in 2020, Wyatt Milum in 2021, CJ Donaldson in 2022, and Jahiem White in 2023. Who will be that guy in 2024? There are two candidates, in my opinion. Wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer and edge rusher Obinna Onwuka.
Farmer is one of the most dynamic playmakers I've seen on tape since this staff arrived. He has a chance of being one of the most decorated players in the Neal Brown era when it's all said and done. Even with the additions of Jaden Bray and Justin Robinson and the continued development of Traylon Ray and Rodney Gallagher III, it's going to be difficult for Brown to leave Farmer on the sideline. He's extremely fast and can do a lot of damage in the open field. As a senior at Melbourne Central Catholic he pulled in 18 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 15 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns. I could see him having a Jahiem White type of season in that he doesn't really hit his stride until the final month or so of the year but has a big impact once he turns the corner.
It typically takes d-linemen and edge rushers a little longer to find their way at the next level because they can't just use the same pass rush moves over and over again. You also can't out-athlete or bully your way past someone. Technique and pad level is critical for success. If there's a player that is equipped to do it, it's Onwuka. He has 29 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks over his final two years of high school ball.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Five Reasons Why WVU Should Be Your Dynasty Team in College Football 25
Was West Virginia Slighted in Big 12 Preseason Poll Once Again?