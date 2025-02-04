WVU Takes Funny Dig at Pitt in Football Schedule Release Video
When the Pitt Panthers released their football schedule for the 2025 season, they revealed each opponent in a creative way while "working" at a local restaurant.
When the West Virginia game came up, one of the players confirmed the order for a "Mountaineer Burger" and gave the total of $9.13 which is obviously a reference to the final score of the 2007 game where the Panthers knocked WVU out of the national championship game.
As you could expect, WVU responded with a funny dig of their own. Tuesday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced the schedule for the 2025 season, which was then followed up by WVU posting their schedule release video.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez is seen at the opening giving an inspiring speech in his office to what turned out to be his dogs, Roxie and Rambo. Each game showed the dogs chasing after, playing, or posing with a stuffed animal of that week's opponent...except for Pitt. When the Backyard Brawl popped up on the screen, Rich Rod made an ugly face as if he just inhaled the nastiest stench on planet Earth. He got up from his office chair and walked over to the corner of the room where a poop emoji plush lay on the floor, referencing the ESP chant that all Mountaineer fans love to shout.
This is the kind of stuff that makes rivalries great. Both schools should not only continue to take subtle jabs at one another but find a way to bridge the gap of games on future schedules. After this year's game in Morgantown, the two aren't scheduled to meet again until 2029.
