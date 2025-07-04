College Football 26 Clips Reveal WVU Entrance, Uniforms, and Light Show
Here in just a few days, fans will finally be able to play College Football 26. If you bought the package with three-day early access, the game will be available to play on July 7th. If not, you'll be able to play beginning July 10th.
Content creators who are helping promote the game for EA Sports have shared gameplay clips, including a few sneak peeks of West Virginia in this year's version of the game. A couple of WVU fans found a clip of the Mountaineers' entrance, along with some gameplay, and shared it on X.
The new turf design looks beautifully done, but what's even more impressive, in my opinion, is the light show that happens after scoring a touchdown. This is something WVU started doing last season to add to the excitement of the moment, and in the game, it looks pretty sweet.
Of course, the one thing many will point out is the blue matte helmets, as I did on X last night. There is good news, however. The glossy helmets are expected to be in the game on the first update. With the gloss returning and the 1965 throwbacks also in the mix, WVU will have some of the sweetest uniform options in the game.
