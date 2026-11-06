WVU to Wear Fan Favorite Road Uniform Combo for Texas Tech Game

For this week's road game at No. 15 Texas Tech, West Virginia will be wearing a traditional away uniform — glossy blue helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants.

This week's threads by the numbers via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 2

Record: 64-65

Total games worn: 129

Win percentage: 50%

Last worn: 2025 at UCF

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Series History: TTU leads 8-7

1938: West Virginia 7, Texas Tech 6

2012: Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 14

2013: Texas Tech 37, West Virginia 27

2014: West Virginia 37, Texas Tech 34

2015: West Virginia 31, Texas Tech 26

2016: West Virginia 48, Texas Tech 17

2017: West Virginia 46, Texas Tech 35

2018: West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

2019: Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

2020: Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 27

2021: Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20

2022: Texas Tech 48, West Virginia 10

2023: West Virginia 20, Texas Tech 13

2024: Texas Tech 52, West Virginia 15

2025: Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 0

The Mountaineers have struggled in this series lately, losing six of the last seven, including the last two by a combined astounding 101-15 margin.

They have lost three straight meetings in Lubbock, but before this slide, they won three of the first four out in West Texas. The last two games there have been really bad for West Virginia, losing 48-10 in 2022 and 52-15 in 2024. Both of those Mountaineer teams were pretty average and had nowhere near the explosive playmakers on offense as they do now with Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook, for what it's worth.

The Red Raiders have been elite at home in recent years (you know, since they could start dishing out money), winning 13 straight at Galaxy Stadium, which is tied for the longest streak in program history. Perhaps the fresh and rested Mountaineers can prevent them from breaking that record.

The Mountaineers and the Red Raiders are slated to kick the ball into the air at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can also tune in to the radio call by Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace, and Jed Drenning on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll recap the action and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.

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