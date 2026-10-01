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WVU Uniform Combo for Iowa State Game Announced

This week's threads for the Mountaineers.
Schuyler Callihan|
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

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West Virginia Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers are going with their glossy white helmet, white jersey, and blue pants for their first true road game of the season, which will be in Ames against the Iowa State Cyclones.

West Virginia's Threads for Week 5

Personally, I don't mind this look, but I don't love it either. Although they are wearing the blue pants, it's still too Penn State-y, in my opinion. I think the one thing WVU can do to make this feel more like West Virginia and less like Penn State is to make the shoulder chips on the white jerseys gold, just like they were years ago

White-white-blue combo by the numbers (via @WVUniforms304 on X)

Most worn rank: 13
Record: 5-4
Total games worn: 9
Win percentage: 56%
Last worn: 2025 at Kansas

Well, you might as well say they are 5-3 in this look because last year was just...yeah...not good. The good thing about this choice, though, is that it is not the stormtrooper look, which is sharp, but the Mountaineers have a terrible record with

Iowa State's threads vs. West Virginia

The Cyclones are going with an all-red look, with Cyclones arched in cursive on the sides of the helmet. It seems like they are leaning more into that helmet decal design more and less into their primary "I State" logo.

Series History between West Virginia-Iowa State

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Oct 12, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) runs the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The series is tied at six apiece, with both teams holding a 3-3 record at home. West Virginia won their first three matchups against the Cyclones in Ames, but have dropped the last three. That is what I would like to call the Matt Campbell effect. Matt Campbell is no longer there, but Jack Trice Stadium is still a difficult place to play.

Iowa State won the last meeting back in 2024 in Morgantown by a score of 28-16. At the time, that improved their record to 6-0, while West Virginia dropped to a disappointing 3-3 start. This will be Rich Rodriguez's first time ever taking on the Cyclones.

The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will begin battle at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be televised on TNT.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll recap the action and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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