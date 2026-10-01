WVU WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar Out vs. Iowa State; Two Defenders ‘Probable’
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The two heavy practice days are now behind the West Virginia Mountaineers, so we now have a good idea as to who will be available for them in this week's road game against the Iowa State Cylcones.
Both teams released their first availability report of the week late last night.
West Virginia
OUT
RB Andre Devine
WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
PROBABLE
LB Ashton Woods
CB Nick Taylor
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that he wasn't sure about the chances of wide receiver Armoni Weaver-Bomar playing this week. He injured his finger on the 8-yard jet sweep he had against Oklahoma State and did not return to the game. The severity of the injury has not been disclosed. With him out, expect more reps for Cyrus Traugh and potentially Kedrick Triplett at the slot.
Ashton Woods and Nick Taylor are obviously dealing with some bumps and bruises, but don't appear to be in a position to miss the game. Fortunately, WVU should have more depth at corner this week, with the recent news that Jason Chambers is now eligible after receiving a preliminary injunction on Wednesday.
Taylor, though, is looking for a bounce-back game. He played arguably his best game as a Mountaineer two weeks ago in Charlotte, but followed that up with a forgettable outing against Oklahoma State, allowing four catches on four targets for 69 yards. Iowa State won't throw the ball much, but when they do, they tend to put the ball in danger. Perhaps Taylor can get back on track and log his first pick of the year.
IOWA STATE
OUT
WR Carter Pabst
OL Caden Maas
DL Caden Crawford
DL Ka'Mori Moore
QUESTIONABLE
CB Jahiem Singletary
The Cyclones will be without their starting left guard, Caden Maas, for this game, who has been superb in pass protection through four games this season, allowing just two pressures and one sack. Iowa State has played several guys along the offensive line, so if there's one area they are likely to be okay with a starter down, it would be there.
Defensive lineman Caden Crawford is part of the Cyclones' rotation up front and has played fairly well in limited snaps, making five tackles, two stops, and generating two pressures on the quarterback.
West Virginia and Iowa State will release their next availability report late Thursday night.
The Mountaineers and Cyclones are slated to kick the ball off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be televised on TNT.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_