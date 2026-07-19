WVU Won't See Former Pitt QB Eli Holstein in Week 3 Clash vs. Virginia

There may be a lot of time between West Virginia’s neutral site matchup against Virginia in Charlotte, but we now know who will be under center for the Cavaliers in that game. Virginia head coach Tony Elliott announced that Missouri transfer Beau Pribula has won the starting job over former Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein.

Pribula was recruited heavily by the former coaching staff at WVU before landing with James Franklin at Penn State. He made brief appearances against the Mountaineers in both the 2023 and 2024 games, combining to go 2/2 for 26 yards and a touchdown while adding 43 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Drew Allar decided to come back for his senior season, so following the 2024 campaign, Pribula left State College to become the guy at Missouri.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Pribula had a roller coaster type of year. He completed 67% of his passes for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns, but threw nine interceptions and struggled mightily in SEC play. His overall numbers were inflated by a strong performance against Central Arkansas, Kansas, Lafayette, and UMass. In league play, he completed 88-of-152 passes, giving him a 57.9% completion percentage, and threw just three touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Assuming Pribula plays well in their first two games against North Carolina State and Norfolk State and is healthy, the Mountaineers won’t get the pleasure of seeing Holstein, whom they absolutely pummeled in the Backyard Brawl a year ago. Holstein completed 22/37 passes for 303 yards, throwing a touchdown and an interception, but West Virginia’s defense really got after him, generating 27 pressures, 15 hurries, seven sacks, and five QB hits.

More numbers on Beau Pribula

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every quarterback tends to have poor numbers when pressured, but when you are kept clean, you need to do your part, and Pribula didn't last season at Missouri. While he completed north of 74% of his passes when kept clean, he threw six of his nine interceptions came in a clean pocket. If he doesn't get that fixed, Zac Alley will have a field day against Virginia's offense, especially if they can get push with just a three or four-man rush.

Throwing the ball downfield, like at all, hasn't panned out too well for him either. On pass attempts of 10+ yards, he went 43/85 (50.1%). Six of his interceptions came in the intermediate game (10-19 yards).