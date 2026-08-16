WVU WR Cyrus Traugh Won't Be Flying Under the Radar for Much Longer

Since the start of spring ball, I'm not sure there is another player whom Rich Rodriguez has brought up unprompted more than wide receiver Cyrus Traugh.

The Parkersburg, WV native has busted his tail, going from someone who saw nine snaps in Big 12 play a year ago (all vs. Kansas) to a guy who will absolutely be a part of the wide receiver rotation in 2026.

On Friday, we heard from inside receivers coach Logan Bradley, who had nothing but great things to say about Traugh and his work ethic, which has put him in a position to be a key contributor.

“Man, Cyrus is a baller. I love, love Cyrus. I love his demeanor, love his attitude. I love the way he’s been going to work this camp. Love him, man. Like, Cyrus is my guy. Love him to death," Bradley stated. "The way he’s been coming in to work, putting his head down on his development from last year to this year, it’s crazy. I told some of my guys in my room, like, if y’all want to see somebody who developed and bought in and grown, it’s Cyrus. That’s the mark you need to kind of chase, whether you play or don’t play. You want to get that work in, and I think that’s a guy who knows what’s at stake for him, and it means something to him. He’s been having a dang good camp.”

Traugh's time at Youngstown State + where he fits in at WVU in '26

WVU Athletics Communications

He saw limited action in his first season there, but he quickly became a huge part of the Penguins' offense, finishing the 2024 campaign as the team's second-leading receiver, grabbing 36 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns. The best game of his career came against Pitt, where he hauled in four receptions for 87 yards and two scores.

This fall, I think we're going to see him bounce around quite a bit. He's taken reps both inside and out, and when you have a guy that is as consistent and reliable as he has become, you just have to find a way to get him on the field. Jaden Bray, Prince Strachan, and DJ Epps are the clear-cut top three receivers in the room, but Traugh, UConn transfer John Neider, and LSU transfer TaRon Francis will each see significant playing time.

Currently, I have him listed as the No. 3 option at the Z , behind Bray and Neider, for what it's worth.