WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. Iowa State — Some Things Could Change

West Virginia has put out its depth chart for the Week 5 road game against the Iowa State Cyclones. As expected, it's essentially copy/paste from last week, but I hit on a few things that could look different from what we see listed.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landen Livingston

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

No changes reflected, but I'm pretty convinced at this point that it will remain the same all year long unless there is an injury. That's the same with the defense, too. Rich Rod doesn't care to update this. If he did, you wouldn't see the OR between the QBs, and you wouldn't see one of the top tacklers on defense listed third.

That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if the leash is getting pretty short on one or two of those guys along the offensive line. Rick Trickett has already warned that group that if they don't start playing better, changes are on the way.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson OR Yendor Mack

NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

N/S: Geimere Latimer II, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da’Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic

You don't see Georgia transfer JaCorey Thomas on here, but I would expect that he will make his Mountaineer debut this weekend . If that's the case, I think we will see Andrew Powdrell moved out of the free safety spot and back to nickel. Thomas and Sieg can split time at free safety, and Powdrell can spell Geimere Latimer at nickel/sam.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg