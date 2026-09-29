WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. Iowa State — Some Things Could Change
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West Virginia has put out its depth chart for the Week 5 road game against the Iowa State Cyclones. As expected, it's essentially copy/paste from last week, but I hit on a few things that could look different from what we see listed.
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landen Livingston
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
No changes reflected, but I'm pretty convinced at this point that it will remain the same all year long unless there is an injury. That's the same with the defense, too. Rich Rod doesn't care to update this. If he did, you wouldn't see the OR between the QBs, and you wouldn't see one of the top tacklers on defense listed third.
That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if the leash is getting pretty short on one or two of those guys along the offensive line. Rick Trickett has already warned that group that if they don't start playing better, changes are on the way.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson OR Yendor Mack
NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson
WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor
N/S: Geimere Latimer II, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da’Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic
You don't see Georgia transfer JaCorey Thomas on here, but I would expect that he will make his Mountaineer debut this weekend. If that's the case, I think we will see Andrew Powdrell moved out of the free safety spot and back to nickel. Thomas and Sieg can split time at free safety, and Powdrell can spell Geimere Latimer at nickel/sam.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_